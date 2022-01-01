Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Seafood

10 North Main

545 Reviews

$$$

10 Main St N

Minot, ND 58703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese Side
Baked Beans
BBQ Chicken

Appetizers

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00Out of stock

Maple glaze, crispy bacon.

Charcuterie Board

$17.00

Selection of cheeses, herbed cream cheese, preserves.

Pheasant Strips

$18.00

Local pheasant, sweet Thai chili glaze.

Poutine

$10.00

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$12.00

Calamari

$11.00Out of stock

Lemon Basil Aioli.

Crab cakes

$18.00Out of stock

Fried Zucchini Chips

$13.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

Sausage & Peppers

$15.00

Signature Wagyu Burnt Ends

$20.00+

Queso

$10.00Out of stock

Firecracker Pork Fries

$13.00Out of stock

Pork Nachos

$15.00Out of stock

Salads

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

Large House Salad

$12.00

Steakhouse Wedge Salad

$10.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Feature Half House Salad

Feature Half Ceasar Salad

Chicken Cobb

$15.00Out of stock

Caprese

$12.00

The Greek

$12.00Out of stock

Pastas

Squash Ravioli

$20.00

Seasonal Butternut squash, salt & pepper cream, nutmeg.

Penne Alla Vodka

$16.00

crushed tomato marinara, italian-herbed cream.

Penne al Pistou con Pollo

$21.00Out of stock

Smoked chicken, basil, spinach, pine nuts

Spicy Fettuccini

$15.00+

Loaded Mac N Cheese

$22.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.00+

Penna Rustica

$28.00Out of stock

House Favorites

Birria Tacos

$25.00

Chicken & Waffles

$20.00Out of stock

Street Tacos

$25.00

Carnita Sliders

$25.00

Chicken Fried Steak

$25.00

Beef Curry Tips

$28.00

USDA Prime Beef tips, sauteed onion, mushroom, bell pepper, curry cream.

Wagyu Brisket Tacos

$30.00

Jackfruit Slidders

$25.00Out of stock

Burger & Sandwiches

The Triple Bypass

$28.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$20.00Out of stock

The Main Street Philly

$22.00+

French Dip

$21.00+

The Plain Jane

$20.00

Smokehouse Burger

$25.00

Seafood

Grilled Shrimp

$20.00

Fresh citrus marinade.

Oak Fired King Salmon

$40.00

Wild-caught chinook, citrus & caper butter sauce, crispy spinach.

Walleye

$26.00

North Dakota-style Fish and Chips! Crispy walleye, fries, malt vinegar mayo.

Shrimp And Grits

$16.00Out of stock

Steaks

Bison

$45.00+

Filet Mignon

$40.00+

8oz Hand Cut

NY Strip

$40.00Out of stock

14oz Hand-Cut Prime Grade Strip Loin.

Ribeye

$45.00+

Sides

Asparagus

$8.00

Applewood smoked bacon-wrapped.

Fries

$5.00

'Nuff said

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Green Beans

$8.00

Rice

$5.00

Mac & Cheese Side

$8.00

Garlic Parm Mushrooms

$8.00

Broccolini

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Baked Beans

$8.00

Corn

$5.00

Sweet Rolls 1/2 dozen

$5.00

1 Roll

$1.00

Desserts

Brownie

$7.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Cherry Cheesecake

$7.00Out of stock

Bread Puddding

$7.00

Red Velvet Cake

$9.00

Pecan Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Employee Menu

Employee Mac & Cheese Employee

$5.00

Employee Pheasant Strips

$7.50

Employee Steak Frites

$10.00

Employee Green Beans

$4.00

Employee Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Employee Fries

$2.50

Employee Steak Frites App

$6.00Out of stock

4oz flank steak, chimichurri, crispy fries.

Employee Beef Curry Tips

$14.00

USDA Prime Beef tips, sauteed onion, mushroom, bell pepper, curry cream.

Employee Half House Salad

$2.50

Employee Half Caesar Salad

$2.50

Employee Penne Alla Vodka

$8.00

crushed tomato marinara, italian-herbed cream.

Employee Squash Ravioli

$10.00

Seasonal Butternut squash, salt & pepper cream, nutmeg.

Employee Brussels Sprouts

$5.00

Maple glaze, crispy bacon.

Employee Penne al Pistou con Pollo

$10.50

Smoked chicken, basil, spinach, pine nuts

Employee Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Employee Burger

$10.00

Employee French Dip

$10.00

Employee Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$11.00Out of stock

Employee Main Street Philly

$11.00

Employee Sliders Flight

$12.50

Employee Loaded Mac N Cheese

$11.00

Employee Spicy Fettuccini

$7.50+

Employee Fettuccini Alfredo

$7.50+

Employee Birria Tacos

$12.50

Employee Street Tacos

$12.50

Employee Chicken & Waffles

$10.00

Employee Chicken Fried Steak

$12.50

Employee Carnita Sliders

$12.50

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips & Fries

$12.00

Kids Fettuccini Alf

$10.00+

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$10.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese With Fries

$10.00

BBQ by the Pound

Brisket

$10.00+

Kielbasa Sausage

$7.00+

Pulled Pork

$8.00+

BBQ Chicken

$12.00+

Pork Belly

$12.00+

Beef Burnt Ends

$15.00+

Wagyu Brisket

$20.00+

Jalapeno Sausage

$7.00+

Ribs

$6.00+Out of stock

Meat Plates

1 Meat

$18.00

The one meat plate will be a half pound of meat and served with two sides

2 Meat

$22.00

The two meat plate will be a 1/2 lb of your first choice and the second 1/4 lb served with two sides.

3 Meat

$26.00

The three meat plate will be a 1/2 lb of your first choice and the second and third choice 1/4 lbs served with two sides.

BBQ Chicken Plate

$18.00

1/2 Chicken with 2 sides

Catering

Pint Salsa

$8.00

Gravy And 2 Rolls

$4.00

Pork Belly

$18.00

Char siu, fried sweet potato nest, apple, cilantro.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Creating memorable experiences through genuine human connection in Downtown Minot. Featuring prime steaks, fresh seafood, curated wines, and classic handcrafted cocktails. Join us!

Location

10 Main St N, Minot, ND 58703

Directions

Gallery
10 North Main image
10 North Main image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ground Round
orange star4.2 • 284
2110 E Burdick Expy Minot, ND 58701
View restaurantnext
Schatz Crossroads Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 383
1712 20th Ave SE Minot, ND 58701
View restaurantnext
Badlands Minot, North Dakota
orange star4.3 • 1,279
1400 31st Ave SW Minot, ND 58701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Minot

Badlands Minot, North Dakota
orange star4.3 • 1,279
1400 31st Ave SW Minot, ND 58701
View restaurantnext
Schatz Crossroads Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 383
1712 20th Ave SE Minot, ND 58701
View restaurantnext
Ground Round
orange star4.2 • 284
2110 E Burdick Expy Minot, ND 58701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minot
Bismarck
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
East Grand Forks
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Fargo
review star
Avg 4.7 (27 restaurants)
Moorhead
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Battle Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Rapid City
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Custer
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Gillette
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston