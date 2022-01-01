American
Seafood
10 North Main
545 Reviews
$$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Creating memorable experiences through genuine human connection in Downtown Minot. Featuring prime steaks, fresh seafood, curated wines, and classic handcrafted cocktails. Join us!
Location
10 Main St N, Minot, ND 58703
