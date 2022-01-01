Go
169 Cafe

(816) 343-2016
Home cooked food (that is if you have a world class chef at home)

203 S US Highway 169

Popular Items

Cinnamon Roll$4.00
Crispy or Grilled Chicken Salad$10.49
Crisp greens, bell pepper, cucumber, tomato, red onion, egg, bacon, cheese, & croutons.
#1$5.99
One egg, small hash, bacon/sausage, & toast.
Our Famous Tenderloin$8.99
Hand breaded & made fresh. Grilled or fried, your choice. Served on a toasted
bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and
pickle
Full Biscuits& Gravy$5.99
Loaded Omelet$11.99
Choice of bacon, sausage, or ham, onions,
mushrooms, bell peppers, tomato, & cheddar.
Hash Browns$1.99
Half Biscuits & Gravy$3.99
Farmers Standard$9.29
2 eggs, hash browns, & choice of bacon,
ham, or sausage.

Location

203 S US Highway 169

Smithville MO

Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
