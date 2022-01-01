2 Hopewell
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
2 Hopewell Road
South Glastonbury, CT 06073
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2 Hopewell Road, South Glastonbury CT 06073
Nearby restaurants
Sayulita
A little piece of Mexico in South Glastonbury, Connecticut! Fun, laid back vibe reminicent of the small surfing village of Sayulita on Mexico's Pacific coast! Great margaritas and inspired cuisine always made from the freshest and highest quality ingredients.
Cotton Hollow Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Rudy's Little Italy
We are dedicated to everyone who enjoys food at its best, prepared and served with special care. We pride ourselves in obtaining the best ingredients and preparing each dish with individual attention. Please allow time for preparation; your patience will be rewarded. We welcome the opportunity to serve you. If you have any special dietary needs, let us know, and we’ll do our best to accommodate you. If at any time the food or service is below perfection, let us know. When we please you, let us know and tell your friends. We sincerely hope that you will return and bring your friends. Thank You.
GBury2Go
Take Out for Everyone! From Vegan to Fried Chicken We Do Our Best! Open All Day Everyday 8AM - 10PM
Smoothies
Coffee
Made to Order
Cooler & Freezer Items
Catering