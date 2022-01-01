Go
414 Pub Pizza & Karaoke

New York style pizzeria. Scratch made appetizers, wings, burgers, calzones, desserts and more. Karaoke nightly!

706 W Southern Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mozzarella Styx$7.83
Hand breaded to order, real mozzarella in between. Stretchy goodness.
Crispy Fries$7.02
Battered crispy fries. add Cheese Whiz $1.25
Pizza Styx$7.83
Our house made pizza dough, with our pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, rolled then baked.
16" The Supreme$25.92
pepperoni, hand pinched sausage, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and black olives
16" Build Your Own Pizza$16.20
16" of our house made sourdough pizza dough, our scratch made slightly spicy sauce, smothered with our 414 mozzarella, provolone cheese blend.
Loaded fries$13.50
Our amazing battered fries, smothered in spicy chipotle cheese sauce and melted mozzarella, topped with bacon, sour cream, and green onions. So delish
Onion Rings$7.83
Fresh onion rings hand breaded to order.
16" Margarita$23.76
(The First Pizza) red sauce, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze, and tomatoes
16" The Meatlover Delight$29.16
pepperoni, hand pinched sausage, scratch made meatballs, bacon, ham, and fresh garlic
16" Double Pep$25.92
All the pepperoni! If you love pepperoni you'll love this!
Location

706 W Southern Ave

Mesa AZ

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

