414 Pub Pizza & Karaoke
New York style pizzeria. Scratch made appetizers, wings, burgers, calzones, desserts and more. Karaoke nightly!
706 W Southern Ave
Popular Items
Location
706 W Southern Ave
Mesa AZ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Bella Vista Retirement Living
Come in and enjoy!
Myke's Pizza
Myke's Pizza is a wood fire pizzeria located inside Cider Corps in downtown Mesa.
Cider Corps
Cider Corps is open for Dine-In and Take-Away Tuesday thru Saturday 11am - 10pm and Sunday 11pm - 6pm.
Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for Taproom updates.
Drink great cider. Honor great sacrifice.
BRI Taproom & Arcade
Arcade Themed Craft Beer and Wine Bar