Agape Coffeehouse

Love is the meaning of our name and Love is our ministry. Love goes into everything we do, including the drinks we serve. We carefully select our ingredients to bring you the finest crafted coffees, loose leaf teas, real fruit smoothies and more!

20 S 16th St • $

Avg 4.8 (299 reviews)

Popular Items

Infused Red Bull$5.50
Red Bull infused with your choice of flavor
Chocolate monkey$5.50
Crafted rich chocolate and real bananas
Mocha$4.00
Made up of our House roasted espresso, delicious rich gourmet chocolate and silky steamed milk, this drink is excellent! The chocolate and espresso make for a beautiful dark backdrop for our crisp white latte art, enjoy!
White Alaska$4.35
The white chocolate version of the Mocha. This is creamy and dreamy. Made with our house espresso, steamed milk and white chocolate, an ever popular drink at our shop!
Dirty Chai$4.80
Big Train chai with our house espresso. Sweet spices, creamy foam and just a hint of rich espresso.
Breve$4.25
Rich, creamy, delicious. Comprised of our house Espresso and steamed Half and Half, this drink is a winner.
Americano$2.15
Our special hand crafted espresso in hot water, this classic option showcases the natural flavors in our espresso. The shots pulled to extract as many natural sugars and oils from the beans that we can while avoiding the "bitters" and then they are preserved immediately in either hot water or ice. A very popular choice.
White Elephant$3.15
Steamed milk with silky white chocolate.
Latte$3.50
One of the flagship standards of the industry. The latte is a simple and very enjoyable beverage. Our house roasted espresso with steamed milk and a thin layer of silky, smooth, and delicious microfoam which serves as our canvas for beautiful latte art hand crafted with love!
Agape 6 Bean Espresso$16.99
Agape Signature Espresso
A rich and complex six bean blend with a nutty aroma, notes of smooth dark chocolate, and a delicate jasmine finish.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

20 S 16th St

Payette ID

SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
