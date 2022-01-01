Go
MAKI by AKIMORI

557 Kings Highway

Popular Items

Avocado Naruto$10.00
Akami Sashimi (12pc)$32.00
Lean Bluefin Tuna Sashimi (12pc)
Hamachi Nigiri (8pc)$28.00
Yellowtail (Japan) over Rice
Akami Naruto$14.00
Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with White Truffle Oil
Maki Lunch Special$20.00
Choose any two Akami, Sake, and Hamachi maki rolls.
Sake Sashimi (12pc)$32.00
Salmon Sashimi (12pc)
Bowl of Rice$5.00
Sake Avocado Naruto$14.00
Salmon (Norway) with Avocado
Sake Jalapeno Naruto$10.00
Salmon with Fresh Jalapeno wrapped in Cucumber.
Akami Jalapeno (Spicy Tuna)$12.00
Lean Bluefin Tuna with Jalapeno & Truffle Oil
Location

Brooklyn NY

Brooklyn NY

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
