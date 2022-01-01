Go
Popular Items

Trust the Chef Lite$40.00
Chef's choice of seasonal sashimi (4pcs), nigiri (4pcs), and a maki roll (5pcs).
Hamachi w/ Fresh Jalapeno$12.00
Yellowtail (Japan) with Freshly Sliced Jalapeno.
Negi Toro$22.00
Fatty Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with Scallions
Akami Avocado$12.00
Lean Bluefin Tuna (Japan) with freshly Sliced Avocado & White Truffle Oil
Sake Nigiri (8pc)$28.00
Salmon (Norway) over Rice
Trust Five$50.00
Chef's Choice of five maki rolls.
Akami Jalapeno (Spicy Tuna)$12.00
Lean Bluefin Tuna with Jalapeno & Truffle Oil
Sake Avocado$12.00
Salmon (Norway) with Avocado
Edamame$8.00
Chef's Choice Nigiri (8pc)$28.00
Chef's Choice of Nigiri
All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

250 Norwood Ave, Oakhurst NJ 07755

