Go
Toast

Aladdin's Eatery

Aladdin's Eatery

317 W. University Dr.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Napkins + Plasticware
Side of Garlic Sauce$0.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free.
Baba Gannouj
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fire-roasted eggplant puréed with tahini, fresh garlic, and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Falafel
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Crispy, fried vegan patties made with ground chickpeas, fava beans, onions, and herbs, served with tomato slices and Tahini Lemon dressing
Chicken Shawarma Rolled$7.95
Grilled, seasoned chicken thigh, tomatoes, onions, and Tahini Lemon dressing
Hummus
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A creamy blend of chickpeas puréed with tahini and lemon juice drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Genie's Combo Plate$12.50
Contains Nuts. Chicken mishwi on a bed of seasoned brown rice with vermicelli; served with lebanese salata, hummus, lightly fried cauliflower florets drizzled with tahini lemon dressing, and turnips
Jasmine's Favorite $10.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free. A medley of cooked beans, vegetables, and brown rice, seasoned with a blend of herbs and spices; side of Tahini Lemon or Hot Sauc
Spicy Cauliflower$6.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Cauliflower florets lightly fried, topped with Tahini Lemon dressing and Hot Sauce, sprinkled with special
Dawali
Gluten-Free. Rolled grape leaves stuffed with rice, chickpeas, tomatoes, and parsley, topped with Aladdin’s dressing, feta, and chopped parsley
See full menu

Location

317 W. University Dr.

Mishawaka IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Purely Pressed - Granger

No reviews yet

Completely Certified Organic Cold-Pressed Juice Bar serving organic juices, smoothies, frozen bowls and coffee.

Temper Grille

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Primal Kitchen

No reviews yet

At Primal Kitchen, our mission is to bring uncompromisingly delicious, high quality, nutrient-dense foods to cities everywhere, in a way that is environmentally sustainable. We stay true to the clean eating lifestyle and are committed to providing the best tasting food coupled with great customer service and an inviting atmosphere to people who inspire to live awesome!

Tony Sacco's

No reviews yet

COAL OVEN PIZZA. All of our coal fired cooking is done in our own custom-built, 1000 degree anthracite coal-burning ovens. It’s a taste unlike anything you have ever experienced. All of our pizza sauce is made from scratch. We use Italian plum tomatoes, fresh basil and garlic for a genuine old-world fresh tomato taste. Only the best mozzarella available is used in our pizzas. We’re also so picky about taste that we filter all of the water used for our sandwich bread, pizza dough and beverages. Try our new oven baked sandwiches, gluten free wraps, pizza creations and delicious appetizers. Tony Sacco’s… it just tastes better!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston