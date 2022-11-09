Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Sandwiches

Nedderman's Steak Place

1,293 Reviews

$$

3223 Grape Rd

Mishawaka, IN 46545

Popular Items

Large Steak Dinner
Regular Steak Dinner
Steak Lover

Main

Regular Steak Dinner

Regular Steak Dinner

$9.35

4oz Sirloin Tips, 4oz Red Potatoes, Sauteed Onions, and Green Beans

Large Steak Dinner

Large Steak Dinner

$14.25

8oz Sirloin Tips, 8oz Red Potatoes, Sauteed Onions, and Green Beans

Steak Tip Sandwich

Steak Tip Sandwich

$9.58

5oz Sirloin Tip Steak, Sauteed Onion & Green Peppers

Shaved Sandwich

Shaved Sandwich

$9.58

5oz Shaved Sirloin mixed with Sauteed Onions & Green Peppers

Craiger's Combo

Craiger's Combo

$8.88

Half of a Shaved Sandwich with Sauteed Onions, Peppers, and Cheese. Sided with Red Potatoes & Green Beans. Small Drink Included

Veggie Dinner

Veggie Dinner

$4.99

8oz of Red Potatoes, Sauteed Onions & Green Peppers, and topped with Mushrooms. *contains gluten

A la Carte

Steak Lover

Steak Lover

$10.52

8oz Sirloin Tip Steak

Carboholic

Carboholic

$3.50

8oz of our Red Potatoes mixed with butter, chives, and salt. *contains gluten

Shrooms!

Shrooms!

$4.50

8oz Sauteed Mushrooms in butter, wine and garlic

Green Beans

Green Beans

$3.50

8oz Steakhouse style green beans with onions and bacon *contains gluten and pork

Beverage

Bottled Water

$1.69

Condiment

A1

$0.50

Worcestershire

Tangy BBQ

AuJus

Mayo

Hot Sauce

Salt

Pepper

Meal Kit (Knife,Fork,Napkin,S&P)

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Quality Food, Served Quickly!

Website

Location

3223 Grape Rd, Mishawaka, IN 46545

Directions

Nedderman's Steak Place image
Nedderman's Steak Place image
Nedderman's Steak Place image

