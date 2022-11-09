Steakhouses
Sandwiches
Nedderman's Steak Place
1,293 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Quality Food, Served Quickly!
Location
3223 Grape Rd, Mishawaka, IN 46545
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tippecanoe Place/ Studebaker Grill & Brewing Co
4.2 • 1,478
620 W Washington St South Bend, IN 46601
View restaurant
Mancino's Grinders & Pizza - Miller Drive
No Reviews
2852 Miller Drive Plymouth, IN 46563
View restaurant