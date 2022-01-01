Go
Aloha Kitchen and Bar - Decatur

Come in and enjoy!

2605 S Decatur Blvd Suite 110

Popular Items

Kalbi Combo$15.29
Kalbi, katsu, and chicken teriyaki.
Spam Musubi$3.49
Local Plate$12.79
Combination of teriyaki chicken, beef and 2 spam musubi.
Chicken Katsu$11.79
Breaded chicken served with Japanese katsu sauce and rice.
Lumpia Shanghai (10)$6.99
Mini egg rolls filled with ground pork, chopped onions, and chopped carrots. Served with sweet chili sauces.
Aloha Plate$12.79
Chicken katsu, teriyaki beef, and teriyaki chicken.
Loco Moco$10.29
Homemade hamburger patty topped with fried eggs and brown gravy, served over rice.
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl$6.29
Macaroni Salad$3.49
Kalbi Ribs$15.29
Beef short ribs marinated in a Korean style sauce then broiled to perfection. Served with rice and your choice of side.
Location

Las Vegas NV

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
