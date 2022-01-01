Go
Toast

Aloha Poke Co.

Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Company we've created more of a customizable healthy, fast food meal option. Served over various bases (White & Brown rice or Salad), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.
It's sushi in a bowl with bigger pieces of each ingredient!

245 Radio Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Little$7.95
Big$10.95
Kahuna$14.95
White Rice$1.00
See full menu

Location

245 Radio Drive

Woodbury MN

Sunday11:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Wild Bill's Sports Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0156

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

CRAVE Food & Drink

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lakes Tavern & Grill

No reviews yet

Please enjoy your time with us! Good Vibes Only.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston