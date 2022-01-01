Alpine Modern Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
904 College Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
904 College Ave
Boulder CO
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Scrooge Maki
Welcome to Scrooge Maki!
Sherry's Soda Shoppe - The Hill
An old fashioned soda shoppe specializing in ice cream, sodas, sammies, and floats.
Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder
Brasserie Boulder: French Classics Takeout
Cafe Aion: Spanish inspired
Lil Bub's Family-sized Takeout
Pizza 3.14
Come in and enjoy!