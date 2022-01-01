Go
Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage

With inspiration deriving from our own experiences in San Francisco, New York City, Italy and our own food-driven upbringings, we hope to craft you the pizza you'll never forget. Our pizzas are made lovingly in-house and from scratch. Because we know that every ingredient counts, we refuse to settle for mediocre quality, instead opting for ingredients like organic greens and the freshest veggies.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2675 13th Street • $$

Avg 4.7 (2444 reviews)

Popular Items

Italian Mamma$25.00
Sauce, Kale, Mozzarella, Hand-Pinched Italian Sausage, Roasted Sweet Onions and Shaved Parmesan
Arugula Salad$5.75
Arugula, Shaved Parmesan, Fresh Squeezed Lemon, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1/2 & 1/2 Pie
Choose from 2 of our Specialty Pizzas to Create your own perfect Pie!
Side of Ranch$1.00
Spicy Pig$26.00
Hand Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Natural Casing Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Roasted Jalapeños, Fresh Garlic and Oregano
Caesar Salad$5.75
Heart of Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Rosemary Focaccia Croutons, House Caesar Dressing
Plain Pie$21.00
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Add Additional Toppings of Your Choice
Hot Disco Honey Pie$26.00
Sauce, Mozzarella, Salami Picante, Mushrooms, Calabrese Honey, Basil
Margherita$22.00
Fresh Mozzarella, basil, extra virgin olive oil
Veg Out$24.00
Hand Crushed Tomato Sauce, Spinach, Mushroom, Sweet Onions, Roasted Jalapeños, Shaved Parmesan
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2675 13th Street

Boulder CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
