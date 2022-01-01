Audrey Jane's Pizza Garage
With inspiration deriving from our own experiences in San Francisco, New York City, Italy and our own food-driven upbringings, we hope to craft you the pizza you'll never forget. Our pizzas are made lovingly in-house and from scratch. Because we know that every ingredient counts, we refuse to settle for mediocre quality, instead opting for ingredients like organic greens and the freshest veggies.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
2675 13th Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2675 13th Street
Boulder CO
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Santo
Santo is a Boulder, CO restaurant by award-winning Chef/Owner Hosea Rosenberg. Santo is inspired by Rosenberg’s childhood home of Taos, New Mexico. An eatery and bar, serving his spin on seasonal, modern Northern New Mexican fare, Santo brings to life the vibrant food culture of the region. A vast outdoor patio lines the exterior of the south facing windows, giving diners unobstructed views of the majestic Boulder Flatirons. The menu combines classic New Mexican cuisine, techniques, and ingredients, like red and green chiles and blue corn; with a local Colorado approach to sourcing all-natural, non-GMO meats and produce.
CENTRO Mexican Kitchen
Located in the heart of downtown Boulder, Centro is your home for soulful, authentic Mexican cuisine. Centro’s kitchen takes you on a coast-to-coast culinary tour across Mexico, showcasing specialties from Jalisco, Baja, Veracruz, Yucatán, and Oaxaca. Behind the bar, the team mixes up your favorite margaritas and palomas, while the year-round patio offers Pearl Street’s best people watching.
Corrida
Come in and enjoy!
Ruthie's Boardwalk Social
Gourmet grilled cheese, French fries and tomato soup.