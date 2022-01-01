Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pig and Tiger @ Avanti Boulder

review star

No reviews yet

1401 Pearl Street

Boulder, CO 80301

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Belly (the O.G.)

Pig and Tiger Features

Pan Fried Cheung Fun (Rice Noodle Rolls) (GF)

Pan Fried Cheung Fun (Rice Noodle Rolls) (GF)
$12.00

$12.00

Our take on a dim sum specialty -chicken, braised pumpkin, shitake mushrooms, pickled fresno chilies, and cilantro tossed with pan roasted rice noodle rolls (gluten free)

Small Plates

Crispy Spring Rolls (V)

Crispy Spring Rolls (V)
$9.00

$9.00

Fried vegetable spring rolls served with ginger mustard aioli (vegan)

Tiger Salad (Lao Hu Cai) (GF) (V)

Tiger Salad (Lao Hu Cai) (GF) (V)
$8.00

$8.00

seasonal greens, jalapeno, cilantro, and watermelon radish all tossed with a sesame vinaigrette (gluten free, vegan)

Autumn Green Beans (GF) (V)

$9.00

sesame soy vinaigrette, garlic, pickled fesno chilies, cilantro. Vegan. Gluten Free

Taiwanese Buns (2 buns per order)

Traditional lotus/folded steam baos
Pork Belly (the O.G.)

Pork Belly (the O.G.)
$11.00

$11.00

braised pork belly, pickled mustard greens, cilantro, fried shallots

Fried Green Tomato (V)

$11.00

crispy green tomatoes, pig and tiger secret sauce, sichuan preserved lemon (vegan)

Noodles & Rice

Beef Noodle Soup

Beef Noodle Soup
$17.00

$17.00

braised beef shank, bok choy, pickled mustard greens, scallions, rich beef broth

Saucy Pork Noodles (Zhajiangmian)

Saucy Pork Noodles (Zhajiangmian)
$16.00

$16.00

minced pork ragu, crispy garlic, seasonal veggies, cilantro

Cold Sesame Noodles (V)

Cold Sesame Noodles (V)
$15.00

$15.00

creamy sesame sauce, seasonal veggies, cilantro, chili oil (vegan, spicy)

Mapo Tofu on Rice (Spicy) (V) (GF)

Mapo Tofu on Rice (Spicy) (V) (GF)
$15.00

$15.00

tofu, mushroom, seasonal veggies, scallion (gluten free, vegan, spicy)

Braised Pork over Rice (Lu Rou Fan) (GF)

Braised Pork over Rice (Lu Rou Fan) (GF)
$16.00

$16.00

braised pork belly, shiitakes, mustard greens, caramelized shallots, umami egg (gluten free)

Sauces

Chili Crisp (side) (GF)

Chili Crisp (side) (GF)
$1.00

$1.00

spicy crispy chili condiment with three types of chilies, fried garlic, shallots, and sesame (gluten free, vegan, soy free)

Chili Crisp (Jar)

Chili Crisp (Jar)
$11.00

$11.00Out of stock

8.5 oz jar of chili crisp

Dessert

Ice Cream Sandwich

Ice Cream Sandwich
$4.00

$4.00

Asian style ice cream sandwich: ~Matcha Tea ice cream w/sweet bean paste ~Sweet Red Bean Paste w/vanilla bean ice cream

Drinks

Apple Sidra

Apple Sidra

$3.00

taiwanese apple soda

Hey Song

Hey Song

$3.00

taiwanese sarsaparilla: an Asian style rootbeer just a lot better

Summer Tranquility Tea (Cold) (Unsweetened)

Summer Tranquility Tea (Cold) (Unsweetened)
$4.00

$4.00

canned apricot white tea from Ku Cha House of Tea.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pig and Tiger located inside Avanti F&B-Boulder serves modern Taiwanese food using the best product from local Colorado farms.

Website

Location

1401 Pearl Street, Boulder, CO 80301

Directions

