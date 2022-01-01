Go
Amber Lantern Brewing Company

44 N. Main Street • $

Avg 4.8 (154 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Finger Salad$11.00
two chicken fingers, tomato, croutons, mozzarella
Julienne Salad$11.00
Turkey breast, ham, tomato, mozzarella, croutons, egg
Buffalo Chicken Finger Wrap$10.00
chicken fingers (2), lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, bleu cheese, hot sauce
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$10.00
mozzarella, cheddar, tomato, black olives
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Table Service
Takeout

Location

44 N. Main Street

Warsaw NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Silverlake Family Restaurant

Silverlake Family Restaurant is casual dining with an extensive menu, daily specials, home made soups, and a salad bar! We open for our all day breakfast at 8am and close at 8pm and 9pm on Fridays!

Charcoal Corral

Letchworth Coffee Company

Serving the best coffee in Western New York! From a perfect latte to a berry smoothie, we have something to satisfy your taste buds!

Varysburg Hotel

Take Out Only At This Time.

