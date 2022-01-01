Warsaw restaurants you'll love
Warsaw's top cuisines
Must-try Warsaw restaurants
Amber Lantern Brewing Company
44 N. Main Street, Warsaw
Popular items
Giant Pretzel
$10.00
with pale ale cheese sauce
1/2lb Veronica Burger
$13.00
Jalapenos, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Buffalo Chicken Finger Quesadilla
$10.00
hot sauce, bacon, tomato, cheddar & mozzarella
Silverlake Family Restaurant 3
125 main st, castile
Silverlake Family Restaurant
105 West Buffalo Street, Warsaw