Warsaw restaurants you'll love

Warsaw restaurants
Toast
  • Warsaw

Warsaw's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Warsaw restaurants

Amber Lantern Brewing Company image

 

Amber Lantern Brewing Company

44 N. Main Street, Warsaw

Avg 4.8 (154 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Giant Pretzel$10.00
with pale ale cheese sauce
1/2lb Veronica Burger$13.00
Jalapenos, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Buffalo Chicken Finger Quesadilla$10.00
hot sauce, bacon, tomato, cheddar & mozzarella
More about Amber Lantern Brewing Company
Restaurant banner

 

Silverlake Family Restaurant 3

125 main st, castile

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Silverlake Family Restaurant 3
Restaurant banner

 

Silverlake Family Restaurant

105 West Buffalo Street, Warsaw

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Silverlake Family Restaurant
