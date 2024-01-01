Turkey clubs in Warsaw
Warsaw restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Pizanos Pizzeria
Pizanos Pizzeria
425 N Main St, Warsaw
|Turkey Bacon Club Salad
|$12.99
Turkey, bacon, tomato, onions, and mozzarella cheese
More about Silverlake Family Restaurant Warsaw
Silverlake Family Restaurant Warsaw
105 West Buffalo Street, Warsaw
|TURKEY AND BACON CLUB
|$12.99
turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, and mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with chips and pickles.
|HOT TURKEY SANDWICH
|$14.49
fresh roast turkey smothered in gravy