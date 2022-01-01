Go
Angelina's Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

22736 Portola dr. • $$

Avg 4.6 (205 reviews)

Popular Items

Large 2 topping$12.50
Garlic Cheese Stix-Medium$11.54
Stix with garlic butter, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, served with your choice of marinara or ranch.
Our Famous Sonoma Salad$12.58
Baby Spinach, Arugula, Prosciutto chips, Manchego Cheese, Pears, Candied Walnuts & Dry Cranberries, Black Mission Fig Aged Modena Balsamic Vinaigrette.
XL BYO Pizza$26.25
Caesar Salad for One$7.49
Fresh Chopped Romaine Hearts, house-made croutons, shaved Parmesan and Ralph's Caesar Dressing.
House Salad for One$7.49
Mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes & Carrots. Served with your choice of our Awesome Dressings!
Small BYO Pizza$13.65
Medium BYO Pizza$17.85
12 Pc Wings$18.90
AUTHENTIC BUFFALO, NEW YORK-STYLE CHICKEN WINGS / HANDSPUN IN CHOICE OF SAUCE
Large BYO Pizza$22.58
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

22736 Portola dr.

Salinas CA

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
