Go
Toast

Annabel's Pizza Co.

Annabel's is a quick-service pizza restaurant specializing in artisan pizza and fresh frites. Now open next to Frog Alley Brewing Co. in Schenectady!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

108 State Street • $$

Avg 4 (35 reviews)

Popular Items

Pizza Bites$10.00
6 hand-rolled and fried mozzarella & pepperoni bites served with marinara
Fried Dough Knots (5)$3.50
Wings$12.00
Half order of 7 or full order of 13 bone-in wings served with carrots and bleu cheese. Choose from mild, medium, hot, garlic parmesan or wing of the week flavor
Sopressata with Burrata and Hot Honey$16.99
A garlic-herb based pizza with
Italian soppressata, creamy burrata cheese, and red pepper hot honey drizzle
Traditional Cheese Pizza$12.99
A classic pizza with homemade tomato sauce and a mozzarella-provolone cheese blend
Pretzel$10.00
With seasonal beer cheese or
choice of sauce
Boneless Wings$16.00
Half order or full order of boneless wings served with carrots and bleu cheese. Choose from mild, medium, hot, garlic parmesan or wing of the week flavor
Garlic Knots (5)$3.50
With garlic parmesan topping served
with marinara sauce
Large Frites (8oz)$6.50
Original Margherita$14.99
A classic garlic-herb based pizza with
fire-roasted tomatoes,
creamy burrata cheese, and fresh basil
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

108 State Street

Schenectady NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bountiful Bread

No reviews yet

Thank you for coming

Manhattan Exchange

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

True Juice Cafe

No reviews yet

Please visit - order.truejuicecafe.com

Malcolm's

No reviews yet

Upscale farm-to-table cuisine whipped up in a warm, relaxed space with an open kitchen & buzzy vibe.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston