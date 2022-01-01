Italian
Annarella's Ristorante
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
566 Reviews
$$
276 Malden Tpke
Saugerties, NY 12477
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
276 Malden Tpke, Saugerties NY 12477
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Slices of Saugerties
Come on in and enjoy!
Dutch Ale House
Historical gastropub featuring 16 beers on tap including many small NYS brewers and craft cocktail menu. Fresh and local menu including pub favorites like burgers and fish and chips and dinners made from scratch in house like smoked salmon and house made sausage. All served in a cozy historical atmosphere.
Windmill Wine & Spirits
Windmill Wine & Spirits strives to provide a unique wine and spirits experience for every customer’s specific budget and palate preferences.
GioBatta Alimentari
Authentic Italian kitchen of Chef Francesco Buitoni.