Go
Toast

Anthony's Pizza - Altamonte Springs

Come in and enjoy!

301 E Altamonte Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SLICE BIANCA$3.95
Mozzarella, pecorino romano/grana padano, ricotta, fresh garlic, extra virgin olive oil.
CHEESE CALZONE$8.99
SLICE SICILIAN$3.75
14" CHEESE$12.95
See full menu

Location

301 E Altamonte Drive

Altamonte Springs FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Rayn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Something Fishy

No reviews yet

Thanks for swimming by

Friendly Confines

No reviews yet

We are family owned and operated since 2000. Friendly Confines is the ultimate sports restaurant! Serving up delicious affordable food and ice cold drinks daily! We show every game on over 60 TVs and host nightly entertainment making us your favorite neighborhood hang out!

Kobe Japanese Steakhouse

No reviews yet

Explore KOBE's TO-GO menu and enjoy KOBE at home. We offer a wide array of hibachi, sushi, sashimi, Asian entrees, and more. See you soon!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston