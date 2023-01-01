Apollo Burger - Lehi
Open today 6:45 AM - 11:15 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|6:45 am - 11:15 pm
|Tuesday
|6:45 am - 11:15 pm
|Wednesday
|6:45 am - 11:15 pm
|Thursday
|6:45 am - 11:15 pm
|Friday
|6:45 am - 12:15 am
|Saturday
|6:45 am - 12:15 am
Location
2931 West Maple Loop Drive, Lehi UT 84043
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Slab Pizza - Lehi - 3430 North Ashton Boulevard
No Reviews
3430 North Ashton Boulevard Lehi, UT 84043
View restaurant
Houston TX Hot Chicken - Lehi - 1712 West Traverse Parkway Building B Unit C
No Reviews
1712 West Traverse Parkway Building B Unit C Lehi, UT 84043
View restaurant