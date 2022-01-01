Go
Zulu Grille

Come in and enjoy!
For any orders over 20 people, please call us!
8 Entree's or more will be charged 10% gratuity when you arrive for your order.

2951 West Clubhouse Drive

Popular Items

Spicy chicken salad$15.99
Grilled Piri Piri chicken, bacon, avocado, grilled corn, tomatoes, red onions, mixed greens, goat cheese, roasted pepitas, Piri Piri ranch. (The spice level of the salad is mild/medium).
Chicken wrap$14.99
Grilled Piri Piri chicken, Muenster cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, avocado, Piri Piri aioli. Served on a golden whole wheat tortilla. Served with tri-colored potatoes. Add bacon for 99¢.
Half chicken$14.99
Chicken bowl$13.99
Grilled Piri Piri chicken, grilled corn, arugula, avocado, cucumber, Piri Piri aioli. Served over African yellow rice.
Sweet & savory chicken salad$14.99
Grilled Piri Piri chicken, mango, roasted red peppers, goat cheese, roasted pepitas, mixed greens, baby kale, cucumbers, blood orange vinaigrette.
Boneless grilled chicken breast$12.99
Chicken sandwich$13.99
Grilled Piri Piri chicken, Muenster cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, avocado, Piri Piri aioli. Served on house-made bun (gluten-free bun available). Served with tri-colored potatoes. Add bacon for 99¢.
Tri-colored potatoes$5.49
African street corn$5.49
Roasted corn topped with Piri Piri aioli, Cotija cheese, Piri Piri seasoning and parsley flakes.
Sweet potato wedges$5.49
Location

2951 West Clubhouse Drive

Lehi UT

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
