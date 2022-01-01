Go
Toast

Appalachian Brewing Company

Full service brewery and restaurant. Featuring hand-crafted beer, food, soda and spirits!

50 N CAMERON STREET

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
Shroomzilla Quesadilla$14.50
Cali Club Quesadilla$13.00
Beef On Weck$16.00
Thai Peanut Bowl$15.00
Kid's Mac n Cheese$7.95
Adult Chicken Fingers & Fries$13.00
Harrisburger Angus Beef$12.50
Handmade Tater Tots$9.00
Shredded taters mixed with bacon, cheddar jack cheese and fresh scallions. Served with ranch for dipping.
Coal Cracker Pierogies$8.00
See full menu

Location

50 N CAMERON STREET

HARRISBURG PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ward of Health

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Knead Slice Shop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

District Bar & Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Capitol Burgerz

No reviews yet

Your local burger & brunch joint offering specialty smash style burgers, fresh cut fries, and twisted breakfast items. Join our community on Facebook and Instagram.
WE APPRECIATIATE ALL OF YOUR SUPPORT!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston