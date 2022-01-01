Go
Toast

Arte Pizzeria

Arte Pizzeria has been proudly serving the best pizza, calzones and salads in Loveland, Colorado for over a decade.
Our vegan dough goes through longer leavening processes, giving it a rich flavor and improving digestibility. We shred our own whole milk mozzarella cheese, grind our own pizza sauce, and only use the freshest ingredients possible. "Grazie Mille" from our family to yours!

1467 W Eisenhower Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

12" Cheese$12.99
Thin crust pizza with our zesty homemade tomato sauce and freshly grated mozzarella cheese.
Crushed Red Pepper packets
16" Supreme$24.99
Our thin crust pizza topped with pepperoni, sliced sausage, canadian bacon, onions, mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, banana peppers, marinated tomatoes and freshly grated mozzarella (9 toppings)
16" Half and Half (Red Sauce)$1.00
Can't Decide? Split your pizza into two of your favorites! (Only one sauce).
$1.00 added for Half/Half pizzas.
PEPPERONI ROLLS$3.25
14" Cheese$13.99
Thin crust pizza with our zesty homemade tomato sauce and freshly grated mozzarella cheese.
Made to Order Calzone$9.99
Your choice of toppings with mozzarella. All of our calzones come with a 4 oz. side of our house-made marinara sauce.
16" Meat Lovers$20.99
For the meat lovers, our thin crust topped with zesty tomato sauce, freshly grated mozzarella, pepperoni, Canadian bacon and sliced Italian sausage links.
Meatball$1.50
One savory homemade meatball
16" Cheese$14.99
Thin crust pizza with our zesty homemade tomato sauce and freshly grated mozzarella cheese.
See full menu

Location

1467 W Eisenhower Blvd

Loveland CO

Sunday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Daddy O's Green Onion

No reviews yet

Bread baked fresh daily!

Sushi Jooa

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Casa Real Mexican Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Inta Juice - Garfield

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Inta Juice offers 'REAL" Fruit Smoothies, Fresh Juiced Veggie Blends, Wheatgrass and Ginger-Lemon Shots, and our yummy Breakfast Bowls.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston