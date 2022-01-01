Arte Pizzeria has been proudly serving the best pizza, calzones and salads in Loveland, Colorado for over a decade.

Our vegan dough goes through longer leavening processes, giving it a rich flavor and improving digestibility. We shred our own whole milk mozzarella cheese, grind our own pizza sauce, and only use the freshest ingredients possible. "Grazie Mille" from our family to yours!



1467 W Eisenhower Blvd