Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse

Appetizers
(1) Lb. Smoked Wings
A local favorite and smoked to perfection! Served with celery, carrots, and Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing
(2) Lb. Smoked Wings
A local favorite and smoked to perfection! Served with celery, carrots, and Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.
Traditional Wings 1lb
Boneless Wings
(10) boneless wings tossed in you favorite sauce. Served with celery, carrots, and Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing
Mahi Bites
Bite size Mahi rolled in Cajun spices and deep fried. Served with zesty tartar sauce.
Calamari
8) Calamari steak strips rolled in Panko and deep fried. Tossed in our Pistol sauce.
Coconut Shrimp (6)
Seven hand pressed jumbo shrimp in a special coconut blend. Served with orange habanero marmalade.
Crab Cakes (2)
Two house made Blue Crab Maryland-Style crab cakes with remoulade sauce.
Fried Mushrooms
Beer battered mushrooms deep fried and served piping hot with ranch.
Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapeno Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
(6) Spicy jalapeno mozzarella sticks deep fried to golden brown. Served with ranch.
Peel & Eat Shrimp (Full Pound)
A house favorite. (22) Jumbo shrimp boiled in our secret blend of vinegar and spices. Served cold with cocktail sauce.
Peel & Eat Shrimp 1/2lb
A house favorite. (12) Jumbo shrimp boiled in our secret blend of vinegar and spices. Served cold with cocktail sauce.
Cod Bites
Garlic Cheese Curds
Pasta/Soups/Salads
Teriyaki Salmon Salad
Grilled Alaskan Coho Salmon on a bed of mixed greens and fresh garden vegetables. Choice of dressing.
Blackened Chicken Salad
Blackened chicken on a bed of mixed lettuce and red onions, red bell peppers and tomatoes. Topped with shredded Cheddar Jack cheese. Substitute 6oz Mahi - Mahi - 18.95
Shrimp Garden Salad
Jumbo wild caught Argentine red shrimp sauteed in our garlic butter and nested on a bed of iceberg romaine mix with bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and broccoli . Served with your choice of dressing.
Blue Cheese Brisket Salad
Hickory smoked brisket on bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, red onions, blue cheese crumbles and side of blue cheese dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken seared with our house mild buffalo sauce on a bed of greens with mixed vegetables and cheddar jack cheese. Includes choice of dressing.
Seafood Mac & Cheese
Wild caught jumbo Argentine red shrimp and blue crab claw meat sautéed with onions and peppers in our spicy house queso.
Blackened Mahi Salad
Side Salad
Hefty portions of romaine and spring mix lettuce, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and brocoli. Includes choice of dressing.
Green Chili
Pork Green Chili
Clam Chowder Cup
Clam Chowder Bowl
Sandwiches
Brisket Sandwich
Hickory smoked chopped brisket on a toasted brioche bun with onions and pickles. Includes choice of fries, slaw, mashed potatoes, baked beans, or rice. Substitue a side salad, mac & cheese or sweet potato fries extra charge
Crab Cake Sandwich
Maryland style crab cake on a toasted brioche bun with cabbage, tomato and remoulade sauce. Includes choice of fries, mashed potatoes, baked beans, slaw or rice. Substitue a side salad, mac & cheese or sweet potato fries extra charge
Grilled or Blackened Fish Sandwich
Pacific Cod filet Grilled or Blackened with cabbage, tomato and tartar sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Includes choice of fries, mashed potatoes, baked beans, or rice. Substitue a side salad, mac & cheese or sweet potato fries extra charge
Smoked Pork Sandwich
Slow smoked chopped pork on a toasted brioche bun with onions and pickles. Choice of bbq sauce. Includes choice of fries, mashed potatoes, baked beans, or rice. Substitue a side salad, mac & cheese or sweet potato fries extra charge
Blazing Blue Brisket Sandwich
Hickory smoked brisket loaded with jalapenos, hot bbq sauce, and blue cheese crumbles on a toasted hoagie. Add Pepper-jack .75 Includes choice of fries, mashed potatoes, baked beans, or rice. Substitue a side salad, mac & cheese or sweet potato fries extra charge
Philly Your Way
Peppers, onions, mushrooms and melted Swiss on a toasted hoagie with choice of brisket, pork, chicken or vegetarian.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast seared in mild or hot bbq sauce with melted cheddar jack cheese on a toasted hoagie. Includes choice of fries, mashed potatoes, baked beans, or rice. Substitue a side salad, mac & cheese or sweet potato fries extra charge
Hawaiian Pork Sandwich
1/2lb of our hickory smoked pork with grilled pineapple served on a toasted hoagie with teriyaki and choice of side.
Batter Dipped Cod Sandwich
Award winning beer battered Cod with melted American cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with fresh cabbage, tomato, and zesty tartar sauce. Includes choice of fries, mashed potatoes, baked beans, or rice. Substitue a side salad, mac & cheese or sweet potato fries extra charge
Kamwich (6oz)
This sandwich is amazing "Kamie's Favorite" Blackened Ahi Tuna topped with grilled pineapple, house teryaki, and melted swiss cheese on a garlic toasted brioche bun. Includes choice of fries, mashed potatoes, baked beans, slaw or rice. Substitue a side salad, mac & cheese or sweet potato fries extra charge
Cajun Catfish Sandwich
1/4 lb. Corn meal dusted Catfish deep fried, and topped with cabbage, tomato and spicy tartar on a toasted bun.
The Memphis Pork Sandwich
Smoked chopped pork topped with slaw, onions, and pickles on a toasted bun. Choice of bbq sauce.
World's Best Spicy Brisket Sandwich
Our Award winning brisket topped with pickled jalapenos, slaw, onions, and Thai Habanero BBQ sauce on a toasted bun. No substitutions
Buffalo Chicken & Bacon
Thin sliced grilled chicken breast, mild buffalo sauce, bacon strips and blue cheese crumbles on a toasted hoagie.
Burgers
Beanie Weenie Burger
Open face burger smothered with baked beans, smoked sausage, cheese, onions and relish.
Beyond Burger
Certified non GMO plant based all natural vegan patty.
Bronco Burger
Our 1/3lb burger topped with bacon, cheddar-jack, pico de gallo, ranch dressing and Fritos corn chips.
Jack's Revenge Bacon Burger
This burger is HOT! Burger topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, jalapeños, and pepperjack cheese. A dash of 1 million scoville hot sauce will be added.
Southwest Bacon Burger
1/3 lb. burger topped with pico de gallo, pepper-jack cheese, bacon, and chipotle aioli.
Taco Burger
Open faced burger smothered with green chili, queso, cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and Fritos corn chips.
BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
Blue Cheese Brisket Burger
A house favorite. 1/3lb certified angus fresh beef patty topped with smoked brisket, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing. Includes choice of side and lettuce, tomato, pickle.
Classic Burger
1/3lb certified angus fresh beef patty cooked to your specification and served on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of cheese and side. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle.
Fire Burger
1/3lb certified angus fresh beef patty cooked to your specification and served on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with jalapenos, blackening season, hot bbq, pepperjack cheese and chipotle aioli. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle. Includes side.
Green Chili Cheese Burger
1/3lb certified angus fresh beef patty cooked to your specification and served on a toasted open face brioche bun. Topped with house made green chili and melted cheddarjack cheese. Includes side and shredded lettuce with tomato.
Hawaiian Burger
1/3lb certified angus fresh beef patty cooked to your specification and served on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with grilled pineapple, teriyaki and melted Swiss cheese. Includes choice of side and lettuce, tomato, pickle.
Hogfish Burger
1/3lb certified angus fresh beef patty cooked to your specification. Topped with smoked pork, pickles, mild BBQ sauce and cheese and served on a toasted brioche bun. Includes side. Lettuce, tomato, pickle
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/3lb certified angus fresh beef patty cooked to your specification and served on a toasted brioche bun. Comes loaded with sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss. Choose a side. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle.
Family Feasts
Smoked Feast Feeds 2-3 People
This monster meal serves 2-3. Comes with a 1/2 rack of our mouth watering hickory smoked ribs, grilled chicken breast, smoked sausage, large portion of fries or mashed potatoes, and choice of 1/2lb brisket or 1/2lb pork. Includes large sides of our baked beans and slaw.
SEAFOOD FEAST Feeds 2-3 People
Seafood lovers rejoice! Feast for 2-3 includes (4) batter dipped cod, (4) batter dipped shrimp, 6oz Coho Salmon on rice, sauteed veggies, mashed potatoes or fries, slaw, 1/4lb peel and eat shrimp, cocktail and tartar sauce.
Smoked Feast Plus Feeds 4-6 People
Our smoked feast times two!
SEAFOOD FEAST Plus Feeds 4-6 People
Our Seafood Feast times two!
Seafood
Fish And Chips (3)
Award winning hand battered Pacific Cod deep fried to a golden brown. Includes slaw and choice of fries, rice, baked beans or mashed potatoes.
Shrimp (6) And
Hand battered Jumbo Wild Caught Shrimp (6) dipped in our house beer batter and deep fried to a golden brown. Includes slaw and choice of fries, rice, baked beans, large slaw or mashed potatoes.
Crab Cake Platter (3)
Hogfish made Maryland style crab cakes served over rice and garlic butter sautéed vegetables. Remoulade sauce served on the side.
Crab Cakes Diablo (3)
Our original delicious crab cakes smothered in sautéed Pico de Gallo and authentic Southwest chili. Spicy!
Batter Dipped Combo (Shrimp (4) Cod (2))
2 batter dipped cod and 4 batter dipped shrimp. Includes slaw and choice of fries, rice or mashed potatoes.
Salmon
Grilled, Blackened or Honey BBQ - 6oz Wild Caught Alaskan Coho Salmon filet served over a bed of rice and served with steamed vegetables. Includes hollandaise upon request
Fried Cajun Catfish Basket
Mahi Dinner
Smoke Pit
Ribs Only 1/2 Rack(6)
A half rack of perfectly seasoned and hickory smoked St Louis ribs. (6) bones.
Ribs Only 1/3 Rack(4)
A 1/3 rack of perfectly seasoned and hickory smoked St Louis ribs. (4) bones.
Ribs Only Full Rack
A full rack of perfectly seasoned and hickory smoked St Louis ribs. (12) bones.
Ribs 1/3 Rack Combo
A 1/3 rack of perfectly seasoned and hickory smoked St Louis ribs. (12) bones. Comes with beans and slaw with your choice of side.
Ribs 1/2 Rack Combo
A 1/2 rack of perfectly seasoned and hickory smoked St Louis ribs. (6) bones. Comes with beans and slaw with your choice of side.
Ribs Full Rack Combo
A full rack of perfectly seasoned and hickory smoked St Louis ribs. (12) bones. Comes with beans and slaw with your choice of side.
Ribs & Smoked Sausage Platter
Ribs & Brisket Platter
Ribs & Pork Platter
Ribs And Chicken
Surf & Turf
Ribs (4) & Cod
A 1/3 rack of perfectly seasoned and hickory smoked St Louis ribs. (4) bones. Comes with (2) delicious batter dipped cod, beans and slaw. Includes choice of side and tartar sauce.
Ribs (4) & Mahi
A 1/3 rack of perfectly seasoned and hickory smoked St Louis ribs. (4) bones. Comes with grilled or blackened 4oz Mahi, beans and slaw. Includes choice of side.
Ribs (4) And Salmon
A 1/3 rack of perfectly seasoned and hickory smoked St Louis ribs. (4) bones. Choose a grilled or blackened 6oz Coho Salmon served on a bed of rice, beans and slaw. Includes choice of side.
Ribs (4) and Shrimp (4)
A 1/3 rack of perfectly seasoned and hickory smoked St Louis ribs. (4) bones. Comes with (4) delicious batter dipped jumbo shrimp, beans and slaw. Includes choice of side and coctail sauce.
Ribs(4) & Cajun Catfish Platter
Kids
Sides
Side Fries
Slaw
Mashed Potato
Side Salad
Rice
Mixed Veggies
Baked Beans
Mac N Cheese
Red Potato Salad
Side Andouille
Side Garlic Bread
Side Tartar
Ranch
Blue Cheese Dressing
Blue Cheese Crumbles
Green Chili
Jalapenos
Mayonaise
Hushpuppies (6)
Bacon (3)
Queso
Gravy
Bun
Hoagie
4oz Slaw
4oz Bean
By The Pound & Volume
Desserts
Specials
Margaritas
16oz House Margarita
25oz House Margarita
16oz Top Shelf Margarita
25oz Top Shelf Margarita
16oz Suffering Bastard
25oz Suffering Bastard
16oz Key-lime Pie Frozen Marg
25oz Key-lime Pie Frozen Marg
16oz Frozen Strawbery Marg
25oz Frozen Strawberry Marg
16oz Frozen Marg
25oz Frozen Marg
Bottle Beer
Bud Light BT
Bud Light Lime
Budweiser Bottle
Coors BT
Coors Light BT
Corona BT
Dos Equis Lager
Fat Tire BT
Landshark
Michelob Ultra
Mikes Hard Lemonade
Miller Lite
Modelo
Negra Modelo
O Douls Amber
Odoul's
PBR Tall Boy
Dos Equis Amber
Truly Seltzer Assorted Flavor
Corona Premier
Pacifico
Apple Cider
Ginger Beer
Miller Lite Can
Bud Light Can
Selzer
Coors Light Can
Bud Cans
Mic Ultra Can
Ccors Can
Draft Beer
16oz Ez Street Wheat
16oz Blue Moon
16oz 90 Shilling
16oz Bud Light
16oz Coors Light
16oz Funk Works Raspberry
16oz Boston Lager
16oz Guinness
16oz Alaskan Amber
16oz Lagunitas
16oz Octoberfest
16oz PBR
16oz Big Wave
16oz 1554
16oz Two Hearted Ale
25oz Blue Moon
25oz 90 Shilling
25oz Alaskan Amber
25oz Bud Light
25oz Coors Light
25oz Funk Works Raspberry
25oz Ez Street Wheat
25oz Boston Lager
25oz Guinness
25oz Lagunitas
25oz Octoberfest
25oz PBR
25oz Big Wave
25oz 1554
25oz Two Hearted Ale
16oz Black & Tan
Wine
House Cabernet Glass
House Cabernet Bottle
House Chardonnay Glass
House Chardonnay Bottle
House Merlot Glass
House Merlot Bottle
House Pinot Grigio Glass
House Pinot Grigio Bottle
Lune Nuda Pinot Grigio Glass
Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio Bottle
Hahn Cabernet Glass
J Lohr Merlot Glass
J Lohr Merlot Bottle
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Glass
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Bottle
Stags Leap The Investor Bottle
Decoy Cab Bottle
Decoy Merlot Bottle
Line 39 Pinot Grigio Glass
Line 39 Pinot Grigio Bottle
Cavit Merlot Bottle
Cavit Cabernet Bottle
Cavit Chardonnay Bottlee
Cavit Pinot Grigio Bottle
Cavit Chardonnay Glass
Cavit Pinot Grigio Glass
Cavit Cabernet Glass
Cavit Merlot Glass
Jager Minis
Martinis
Rum Runners
Cocktails A-L
Alabama Slammer
1 oz Southern Comfort 1 oz Sloe gin 1 oz Amaretto 2 oz Orange juice
Amaretto Sour
Ingredients 1 ½ Parts Amaretto 1 Part Lemon Juice ⅔ Part Simple Syrup 1 Whole Maraschino Berry 1 Slice Orange
Baileys Coffee
B52
Bay Breeze
3 parts Stolichnaya® vodka 1 part cranberry juice 1 part pineapple juice
Black Russian
Ingredients: 2/3 oz (2 parts) Coffee liqueur, 1 2/3 oz (5 parts) Vodka Preparation: Pour the ingredients into an old fashioned glass filled with ice cubes. Stir gently. Served: On the rocks; poured over ice Drinkware: Old Fashioned glass
Bloody Mary
1 Lemon wedge 1 Lime wedge 2 oz Premium Vodka 4 oz Tomato juice 2 dashes Tabasco Sauce 2 tsp Prepared horseradish 2 dashes Worcestershire sauce 1 pinch Celery salt 1 pinch Ground black pepper 1 pinch Smoked paprika
Bloody Mary (Sat/Sun)
Blue Hawaiian
1 OZ CAPTAIN MORGAN™ WHITE RUM 1 OZ BLUE CARAÇAO 3 OZ PINEAPPLE JUICE 1 OZ SWEETENED COCONUT CREAM
Cape Cod
3 ounces cranberry juice 2 ounces vodka Lime wedge
Car Bomb
Colorado Bulldog
1 cup crushed ice 1 (1.5 fluid ounce) jigger vodka 1 (1.5 fluid ounce) jigger coffee flavored liqueur 1 (12 fluid ounce) can or bottle cola-flavored carbonated beverage
Coronarita
Cosmo
2 ounces (1/4 cup) vodka 1/2 ounce (1 tablespoon) triple sec 3/4 ounce (1 tablespoon + 1 1/2 teaspoons) cranberry juice 1/4 to 1/2 ounce (1 1/2 teaspoons to 3 teaspoons) fresh lime juice One 2-inch orange peel/twist Ice
Cuba Libre
1 parts Bacardi Oro 2 wedges of lime 2 parts cola Cubed ice
Irish Coffee
Irish Car Bomb
Jager Bomb
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Lemon Drop Martini
Peach Long Island
Long Island Tea
Long Beach Tea
Greentea Shot
Harvey Wallbanger
Butterball Shot
Buttery Crown
Cocktails M-Z
Manhattan
Martini
Mimosa
Mimosa
Mimosa Sat/Sun
Moscow Mule
Rumosa
Screwdriver
Sex On The Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Old Fashioned
Peanut Butter Chocolate
Peanut Butter Choc Shot
Peanut Butter & Jelly Shot
Mojitos & Mules
Non-Alcoholic
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Dr Pepper
Lemonade
Barq's Root Beer
Coffee
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Orange Juice
Red Bull
Soda Water
Tonic
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Apple Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Shirley Temple
Green Tea
Ginger Ale
Unsweet Tea
Hot Tea
Tomato Juice
Arnold Palmer
Flavor
Hot Chocolate
Ginger Beer
