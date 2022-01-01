Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse

1,259 Reviews

$$

1440 Diana Dr.

Loveland, CO 80537

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Batter Dipped Combo (Shrimp (4) Cod (2))
Boneless Wings

Appetizers

(1) Lb. Smoked Wings

(1) Lb. Smoked Wings

$14.95

A local favorite and smoked to perfection! Served with celery, carrots, and Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing

(2) Lb. Smoked Wings

$25.95Out of stock

A local favorite and smoked to perfection! Served with celery, carrots, and Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing.

Traditional Wings 1lb

$14.95

Boneless Wings

$12.95

(10) boneless wings tossed in you favorite sauce. Served with celery, carrots, and Ranch or Blue Cheese dressing

Mahi Bites

$18.95+

Bite size Mahi rolled in Cajun spices and deep fried. Served with zesty tartar sauce.

Calamari

$14.95

8) Calamari steak strips rolled in Panko and deep fried. Tossed in our Pistol sauce.

Coconut Shrimp (6)

$14.95

Seven hand pressed jumbo shrimp in a special coconut blend. Served with orange habanero marmalade.

Crab Cakes (2)

$14.95

Two house made Blue Crab Maryland-Style crab cakes with remoulade sauce.

Fried Mushrooms

$9.95

Beer battered mushrooms deep fried and served piping hot with ranch.

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.95

Jalapeno Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$9.95

(6) Spicy jalapeno mozzarella sticks deep fried to golden brown. Served with ranch.

Peel & Eat Shrimp (Full Pound)

$29.95

A house favorite. (22) Jumbo shrimp boiled in our secret blend of vinegar and spices. Served cold with cocktail sauce.

Peel & Eat Shrimp 1/2lb

$18.95

A house favorite. (12) Jumbo shrimp boiled in our secret blend of vinegar and spices. Served cold with cocktail sauce.

Cod Bites

$14.95+

Garlic Cheese Curds

$10.95

Pasta/Soups/Salads

Teriyaki Salmon Salad

$24.95

Grilled Alaskan Coho Salmon on a bed of mixed greens and fresh garden vegetables. Choice of dressing.

Blackened Chicken Salad

Blackened Chicken Salad

$14.95

Blackened chicken on a bed of mixed lettuce and red onions, red bell peppers and tomatoes. Topped with shredded Cheddar Jack cheese. Substitute 6oz Mahi - Mahi - 18.95

Shrimp Garden Salad

$22.95

Jumbo wild caught Argentine red shrimp sauteed in our garlic butter and nested on a bed of iceberg romaine mix with bell peppers, red onions, tomatoes, mushrooms and broccoli . Served with your choice of dressing.

Blue Cheese Brisket Salad

$15.95

Hickory smoked brisket on bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, red onions, blue cheese crumbles and side of blue cheese dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.95

Grilled chicken seared with our house mild buffalo sauce on a bed of greens with mixed vegetables and cheddar jack cheese. Includes choice of dressing.

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$21.95

Wild caught jumbo Argentine red shrimp and blue crab claw meat sautéed with onions and peppers in our spicy house queso.

Blackened Mahi Salad

$24.95

Side Salad

$6.00

Hefty portions of romaine and spring mix lettuce, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and brocoli. Includes choice of dressing.

Green Chili

$3.95+

Pork Green Chili

$4.25+

Clam Chowder Cup

$4.25

Clam Chowder Bowl

$7.95

Sandwiches

All sandwiches include your choice of side.
Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$13.95

Hickory smoked chopped brisket on a toasted brioche bun with onions and pickles. Includes choice of fries, slaw, mashed potatoes, baked beans, or rice. Substitue a side salad, mac & cheese or sweet potato fries extra charge

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.95

Maryland style crab cake on a toasted brioche bun with cabbage, tomato and remoulade sauce. Includes choice of fries, mashed potatoes, baked beans, slaw or rice. Substitue a side salad, mac & cheese or sweet potato fries extra charge

Grilled or Blackened Fish Sandwich

$15.95

Pacific Cod filet Grilled or Blackened with cabbage, tomato and tartar sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Includes choice of fries, mashed potatoes, baked beans, or rice. Substitue a side salad, mac & cheese or sweet potato fries extra charge

Smoked Pork Sandwich

$12.95

Slow smoked chopped pork on a toasted brioche bun with onions and pickles. Choice of bbq sauce. Includes choice of fries, mashed potatoes, baked beans, or rice. Substitue a side salad, mac & cheese or sweet potato fries extra charge

Blazing Blue Brisket Sandwich

$14.95

Hickory smoked brisket loaded with jalapenos, hot bbq sauce, and blue cheese crumbles on a toasted hoagie. Add Pepper-jack .75 Includes choice of fries, mashed potatoes, baked beans, or rice. Substitue a side salad, mac & cheese or sweet potato fries extra charge

Philly Your Way

$14.95

Peppers, onions, mushrooms and melted Swiss on a toasted hoagie with choice of brisket, pork, chicken or vegetarian.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Grilled chicken breast seared in mild or hot bbq sauce with melted cheddar jack cheese on a toasted hoagie. Includes choice of fries, mashed potatoes, baked beans, or rice. Substitue a side salad, mac & cheese or sweet potato fries extra charge

Hawaiian Pork Sandwich

$13.95

1/2lb of our hickory smoked pork with grilled pineapple served on a toasted hoagie with teriyaki and choice of side.

Batter Dipped Cod Sandwich

$15.95

Award winning beer battered Cod with melted American cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with fresh cabbage, tomato, and zesty tartar sauce. Includes choice of fries, mashed potatoes, baked beans, or rice. Substitue a side salad, mac & cheese or sweet potato fries extra charge

Kamwich (6oz)

$23.95

This sandwich is amazing "Kamie's Favorite" Blackened Ahi Tuna topped with grilled pineapple, house teryaki, and melted swiss cheese on a garlic toasted brioche bun. Includes choice of fries, mashed potatoes, baked beans, slaw or rice. Substitue a side salad, mac & cheese or sweet potato fries extra charge

Cajun Catfish Sandwich

$13.95

1/4 lb. Corn meal dusted Catfish deep fried, and topped with cabbage, tomato and spicy tartar on a toasted bun.

The Memphis Pork Sandwich

$13.50

Smoked chopped pork topped with slaw, onions, and pickles on a toasted bun. Choice of bbq sauce.

World's Best Spicy Brisket Sandwich

$14.95

Our Award winning brisket topped with pickled jalapenos, slaw, onions, and Thai Habanero BBQ sauce on a toasted bun. No substitutions

Buffalo Chicken & Bacon

$14.95

Thin sliced grilled chicken breast, mild buffalo sauce, bacon strips and blue cheese crumbles on a toasted hoagie.

Burgers

Beanie Weenie Burger

$14.95

Open face burger smothered with baked beans, smoked sausage, cheese, onions and relish.

Beyond Burger

$14.95

Certified non GMO plant based all natural vegan patty.

Bronco Burger

$13.95

Our 1/3lb burger topped with bacon, cheddar-jack, pico de gallo, ranch dressing and Fritos corn chips.

Jack's Revenge Bacon Burger

$14.95

This burger is HOT! Burger topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, jalapeños, and pepperjack cheese. A dash of 1 million scoville hot sauce will be added.

Southwest Bacon Burger

$14.95

1/3 lb. burger topped with pico de gallo, pepper-jack cheese, bacon, and chipotle aioli.

Taco Burger

$13.95

Open faced burger smothered with green chili, queso, cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and Fritos corn chips.

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.95

Blue Cheese Brisket Burger

$14.95

A house favorite. 1/3lb certified angus fresh beef patty topped with smoked brisket, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing. Includes choice of side and lettuce, tomato, pickle.

Classic Burger

$12.95

1/3lb certified angus fresh beef patty cooked to your specification and served on a toasted brioche bun. Choice of cheese and side. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle.

Fire Burger

$13.95

1/3lb certified angus fresh beef patty cooked to your specification and served on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with jalapenos, blackening season, hot bbq, pepperjack cheese and chipotle aioli. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle. Includes side.

Green Chili Cheese Burger

$13.95

1/3lb certified angus fresh beef patty cooked to your specification and served on a toasted open face brioche bun. Topped with house made green chili and melted cheddarjack cheese. Includes side and shredded lettuce with tomato.

Hawaiian Burger

$13.95

1/3lb certified angus fresh beef patty cooked to your specification and served on a toasted brioche bun. Topped with grilled pineapple, teriyaki and melted Swiss cheese. Includes choice of side and lettuce, tomato, pickle.

Hogfish Burger

$14.95

1/3lb certified angus fresh beef patty cooked to your specification. Topped with smoked pork, pickles, mild BBQ sauce and cheese and served on a toasted brioche bun. Includes side. Lettuce, tomato, pickle

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.95

1/3lb certified angus fresh beef patty cooked to your specification and served on a toasted brioche bun. Comes loaded with sauteed mushrooms and melted swiss. Choose a side. Includes lettuce, tomato, pickle.

Family Feasts

Smoked Feast Feeds 2-3 People

$47.50

This monster meal serves 2-3. Comes with a 1/2 rack of our mouth watering hickory smoked ribs, grilled chicken breast, smoked sausage, large portion of fries or mashed potatoes, and choice of 1/2lb brisket or 1/2lb pork. Includes large sides of our baked beans and slaw.

SEAFOOD FEAST Feeds 2-3 People

$54.95

Seafood lovers rejoice! Feast for 2-3 includes (4) batter dipped cod, (4) batter dipped shrimp, 6oz Coho Salmon on rice, sauteed veggies, mashed potatoes or fries, slaw, 1/4lb peel and eat shrimp, cocktail and tartar sauce.

Smoked Feast Plus Feeds 4-6 People

$79.95

Our smoked feast times two!

SEAFOOD FEAST Plus Feeds 4-6 People

$97.95

Our Seafood Feast times two!

Seafood

Fish And Chips (3)

$17.95

Award winning hand battered Pacific Cod deep fried to a golden brown. Includes slaw and choice of fries, rice, baked beans or mashed potatoes.

Shrimp (6) And

$16.95

Hand battered Jumbo Wild Caught Shrimp (6) dipped in our house beer batter and deep fried to a golden brown. Includes slaw and choice of fries, rice, baked beans, large slaw or mashed potatoes.

Crab Cake Platter (3)

$22.95

Hogfish made Maryland style crab cakes served over rice and garlic butter sautéed vegetables. Remoulade sauce served on the side.

Crab Cakes Diablo (3)

$23.95

Our original delicious crab cakes smothered in sautéed Pico de Gallo and authentic Southwest chili. Spicy!

Batter Dipped Combo (Shrimp (4) Cod (2))

$17.95

2 batter dipped cod and 4 batter dipped shrimp. Includes slaw and choice of fries, rice or mashed potatoes.

Salmon

Salmon

$21.95

Grilled, Blackened or Honey BBQ - 6oz Wild Caught Alaskan Coho Salmon filet served over a bed of rice and served with steamed vegetables. Includes hollandaise upon request

Fried Cajun Catfish Basket

$15.95

Mahi Dinner

$21.95

Smoke Pit

Ribs Only 1/2 Rack(6)

$19.95

A half rack of perfectly seasoned and hickory smoked St Louis ribs. (6) bones.

Ribs Only 1/3 Rack(4)

$15.95

A 1/3 rack of perfectly seasoned and hickory smoked St Louis ribs. (4) bones.

Ribs Only Full Rack

$36.95

A full rack of perfectly seasoned and hickory smoked St Louis ribs. (12) bones.

Ribs 1/3 Rack Combo

Ribs 1/3 Rack Combo

$19.95

A 1/3 rack of perfectly seasoned and hickory smoked St Louis ribs. (12) bones. Comes with beans and slaw with your choice of side.

Ribs 1/2 Rack Combo

$24.95

A 1/2 rack of perfectly seasoned and hickory smoked St Louis ribs. (6) bones. Comes with beans and slaw with your choice of side.

Ribs Full Rack Combo

$38.95

A full rack of perfectly seasoned and hickory smoked St Louis ribs. (12) bones. Comes with beans and slaw with your choice of side.

Ribs & Smoked Sausage Platter

$23.95

Ribs & Brisket Platter

$25.95

Ribs & Pork Platter

$25.95

Ribs And Chicken

$25.95

Surf & Turf

Ribs (4) & Cod

$25.95

A 1/3 rack of perfectly seasoned and hickory smoked St Louis ribs. (4) bones. Comes with (2) delicious batter dipped cod, beans and slaw. Includes choice of side and tartar sauce.

Ribs (4) & Mahi

$34.95

A 1/3 rack of perfectly seasoned and hickory smoked St Louis ribs. (4) bones. Comes with grilled or blackened 4oz Mahi, beans and slaw. Includes choice of side.

Ribs (4) And Salmon

$34.95

A 1/3 rack of perfectly seasoned and hickory smoked St Louis ribs. (4) bones. Choose a grilled or blackened 6oz Coho Salmon served on a bed of rice, beans and slaw. Includes choice of side.

Ribs (4) and Shrimp (4)

$26.95

A 1/3 rack of perfectly seasoned and hickory smoked St Louis ribs. (4) bones. Comes with (4) delicious batter dipped jumbo shrimp, beans and slaw. Includes choice of side and coctail sauce.

Ribs(4) & Cajun Catfish Platter

$26.95

Kids

Kid Cheese Burger

$6.95

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Kids Mini Corndogs

$6.95

Kids Mac

$6.95

Kids Pork Sandwich

$6.95

Kids Fish & Chips (1)pc fish

$6.95

Sides

Side Fries

Side Fries

$5.00

Slaw

$3.00

Mashed Potato

$4.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Rice

$2.50

Mixed Veggies

$2.99

Baked Beans

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$2.49

Red Potato Salad

$4.50

Side Andouille

$3.50

Side Garlic Bread

$3.00

Side Tartar

$0.50

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Green Chili

$0.95

Jalapenos

$0.35

Mayonaise

Hushpuppies (6)

$5.00

Bacon (3)

$2.99

Queso

$2.00

Gravy

$0.50

Bun

$1.50

Hoagie

$2.00

4oz Slaw

$0.75

4oz Bean

$1.75

By The Pound & Volume

Pork

$5.49+

Brisket

$5.99+

Sausage

$5.49+

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.49+

Quart Mashed Potatoes

$12.99

Quart Mac And Cheese

$12.99

Quart Beans

$14.95

Quart Slaw

$9.95

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Fried Cheese Cake

$8.00

Ice Cream

$2.50

Pumpkin Spice Deep Fried Cheesecake

$8.00

Specials

Walleye

$21.95Out of stock

Pretzel Blu Burger

$14.95

Hot Ham And Cheese

$13.95

Breakfast Steak Burrito

$15.95

Snapper

$21.95

Margaritas

16oz House Margarita

$8.50

25oz House Margarita

$15.00

16oz Top Shelf Margarita

$14.00

25oz Top Shelf Margarita

$22.00

16oz Suffering Bastard

$11.00

25oz Suffering Bastard

$16.00

16oz Key-lime Pie Frozen Marg

$13.00

25oz Key-lime Pie Frozen Marg

$18.00

16oz Frozen Strawbery Marg

$13.00

25oz Frozen Strawberry Marg

$18.00

16oz Frozen Marg

$13.00

25oz Frozen Marg

$18.00

Bottle Beer

Bud Light BT

$4.75

Bud Light Lime

$3.00

Budweiser Bottle

$4.75

Coors BT

$4.75

Coors Light BT

$4.75

Corona BT

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Fat Tire BT

$5.00

Landshark

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.75

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$4.75

Miller Lite

$4.75

Modelo

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

O Douls Amber

$4.75Out of stock

Odoul's

$4.75

PBR Tall Boy

$4.50

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Truly Seltzer Assorted Flavor

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.50

Pacifico

$5.50

Apple Cider

$5.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Miller Lite Can

$2.75

Bud Light Can

$2.75

Selzer

$3.00

Coors Light Can

$2.75

Bud Cans

$2.75

Mic Ultra Can

$2.75

Ccors Can

$2.75

Draft Beer

16oz Ez Street Wheat

$5.50

16oz Blue Moon

$5.50

16oz 90 Shilling

$5.50

16oz Bud Light

$4.50

16oz Coors Light

$4.50

16oz Funk Works Raspberry

$7.00

16oz Boston Lager

$5.50

16oz Guinness

$6.00

16oz Alaskan Amber

$6.00

16oz Lagunitas

$5.50

16oz Octoberfest

$5.00

16oz PBR

$4.00

16oz Big Wave

$6.00

16oz 1554

$5.50

16oz Two Hearted Ale

$5.50

25oz Blue Moon

$7.50

25oz 90 Shilling

$7.50

25oz Alaskan Amber

$8.00

25oz Bud Light

$6.50

25oz Coors Light

$6.50

25oz Funk Works Raspberry

$10.00

25oz Ez Street Wheat

$7.50

25oz Boston Lager

$6.00

25oz Guinness

$10.00

25oz Lagunitas

$7.50

25oz Octoberfest

$7.00

25oz PBR

$5.50

25oz Big Wave

$8.00

25oz 1554

$7.50

25oz Two Hearted Ale

$7.50

16oz Black & Tan

$5.75

Wine

House Cabernet Glass

$4.00

House Cabernet Bottle

$15.00

House Chardonnay Glass

$4.00

House Chardonnay Bottle

$15.00

House Merlot Glass

$4.00

House Merlot Bottle

$15.00

House Pinot Grigio Glass

$4.00

House Pinot Grigio Bottle

$15.00

Lune Nuda Pinot Grigio Glass

$11.00Out of stock

Luna Nuda Pinot Grigio Bottle

$35.00Out of stock

Hahn Cabernet Glass

$7.50Out of stock

J Lohr Merlot Glass

$12.00Out of stock

J Lohr Merlot Bottle

$30.00Out of stock

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Glass

$12.00Out of stock

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay Bottle

$35.00Out of stock

Stags Leap The Investor Bottle

$89.00

Decoy Cab Bottle

$45.00

Decoy Merlot Bottle

$45.00

Line 39 Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

Line 39 Pinot Grigio Bottle

$27.00

Cavit Merlot Bottle

$24.95

Cavit Cabernet Bottle

$24.95

Cavit Chardonnay Bottlee

$24.95

Cavit Pinot Grigio Bottle

$24.95

Cavit Chardonnay Glass

$7.50

Cavit Pinot Grigio Glass

$7.50

Cavit Cabernet Glass

$7.50

Cavit Merlot Glass

$7.50

Jager Minis

1 Jager Mini

$2.99

Martinis

Classic Ketel

$12.00

Classic Sapphire

$12.00

Volcano Martini

$12.00

Appletini

$12.00

Blueberry Martini

$12.00

Rum Runners

Hogfish Rum Runner

$9.00

Hogfish Pier Punch

$9.00

Skinny Sailor

$9.00

Dark & Stormy

$9.00

Chum Bucket

$20.00

Peach Refresher

$11.00

Strawberry Refresher

$9.00

Huckleberry Refresher

$9.00

Raspberry Refresher

$9.00

Cocktails A-L

Alabama Slammer

Alabama Slammer

$6.00

1 oz Southern Comfort 1 oz Sloe gin 1 oz Amaretto 2 oz Orange juice

Amaretto Sour

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Ingredients 1 ½ Parts Amaretto 1 Part Lemon Juice ⅔ Part Simple Syrup 1 Whole Maraschino Berry 1 Slice Orange

Baileys Coffee

$6.00

B52

$7.00
Bay Breeze

Bay Breeze

$7.00

3 parts Stolichnaya® vodka 1 part cranberry juice 1 part pineapple juice

Black Russian

Black Russian

$8.00

Ingredients: 2/3 oz (2 parts) Coffee liqueur, 1 2/3 oz (5 parts) Vodka Preparation: Pour the ingredients into an old fashioned glass filled with ice cubes. Stir gently. Served: On the rocks; poured over ice Drinkware: Old Fashioned glass

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$7.00

1 Lemon wedge 1 Lime wedge 2 oz Premium Vodka 4 oz Tomato juice 2 dashes Tabasco Sauce 2 tsp Prepared horseradish 2 dashes Worcestershire sauce 1 pinch Celery salt 1 pinch Ground black pepper 1 pinch Smoked paprika

Bloody Mary (Sat/Sun)

$5.00
Blue Hawaiian

Blue Hawaiian

$9.00

1 OZ CAPTAIN MORGAN™ WHITE RUM 1 OZ BLUE CARAÇAO 3 OZ PINEAPPLE JUICE 1 OZ SWEETENED COCONUT CREAM

Cape Cod

Cape Cod

$6.00

3 ounces cranberry juice 2 ounces vodka Lime wedge

Car Bomb

$8.00
Colorado Bulldog

Colorado Bulldog

$8.50

1 cup crushed ice 1 (1.5 fluid ounce) jigger vodka 1 (1.5 fluid ounce) jigger coffee flavored liqueur 1 (12 fluid ounce) can or bottle cola-flavored carbonated beverage

Coronarita

$11.00
Cosmo

Cosmo

$9.00

2 ounces (1/4 cup) vodka 1/2 ounce (1 tablespoon) triple sec 3/4 ounce (1 tablespoon + 1 1/2 teaspoons) cranberry juice 1/4 to 1/2 ounce (1 1/2 teaspoons to 3 teaspoons) fresh lime juice One 2-inch orange peel/twist Ice

Cuba Libre

Cuba Libre

$6.00

1 parts Bacardi Oro 2 wedges of lime 2 parts cola Cubed ice

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Kamikaze

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Peach Long Island

$10.00

Long Island Tea

$9.00

Long Beach Tea

$9.00

Greentea Shot

$7.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$6.00

Butterball Shot

$4.00

Buttery Crown

$7.00

Cocktails M-Z

Manhattan

$9.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$6.00Out of stock

Mimosa

$7.00

Mimosa Sat/Sun

$5.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Rumosa

$5.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sex On The Beach

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate

$8.00

Peanut Butter Choc Shot

$8.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly Shot

$9.00

Mojitos & Mules

Mojito

$9.00

Mango Mojito

$9.00

Double Berry Mojito

$9.00

Raspberry Mint Mojito

$9.00

Prickly Pear Mojito

$9.00

Classic Mule

$8.00

Blue Mule

$9.00

Strawberry-Raspberry Mule

$10.50

Non-Alcoholic

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Dr Pepper

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Barq's Root Beer

$2.49

Coffee

$2.75

Milk

$2.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Soda Water

Tonic

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Green Tea

$2.49

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Unsweet Tea

$2.49

Hot Tea

$2.25

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.49

Flavor

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$2.75
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Join us every live Bronco game for 1/2 price wings!

Website

Location

1440 Diana Dr., Loveland, CO 80537

Directions

Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse image
Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse image

