Artisan'KO

A Glatt Kosher neighborhood kitchen with fresh ingredients & quality cuisine,
Spreading healthy habits since ‘22

221 NE 29TH ST

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SCHNITZEL$20.00
full of pickles, laughter, sumac onion, schnitzel. situated on a fresh baked baguette, and served with sauce on the side.
(chips not included)
BBQ BEEF$24.00
Slow cooked BBQ beef on a bun topped with smashed avocado, crispy schnitzel, butter lettuce.
(chips not included)
FRENCH FRIES$5.95
COKE ZERO$1.95
can.
CRISPY$14.50
FIVE PIECES FRIED CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS'
SERVED WITH// SWEET CHILI & GARLIC MAYO
ARAYES BURGER$20.00
LEBANESE GRILLED BEEF STUFFED PITA, MIXED GREENS, SERVED WITH TAHINI SUMAC ONIONS, PICKLES & CHARED SCALLION'S
(chips not included)
BOTTLES WATER$2.45
fiji 500ml.
SPRITE$1.95
Can.
PASTRAMI$24.00
1/2LB Grilled Pastrami, on a bun.
served with a half sour pickle.
(chips not included)
SPARKLING WATER$2.75
perrier
Location

Miami FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
