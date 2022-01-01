Asbury Ale House
Something for everyone!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
531 Cookman Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
531 Cookman Avenue
Asbury Park NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Black Swan
European Gastropub by Chef James Avery.
The Black Swan explore, embraces and combines various cultural influences to appeal different tastes, offering unique and innovative dishes like Indian-inspired curries and pastas alongside more classic dishes like Shepherd's Pie and Fish & Chips.
Laylow
Underground, beneath our award-winning restaurants, lives our studio, our lab for experimentation, where we conjure the magic of spirits and the essence of the culture that brings us all together.
The Bonney Read
Classic Chowderhouse
BARRIO COSTERO
Hip spot offering elevated coastal Mexican plates paired with wine & cocktails in a modern setting.