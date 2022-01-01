Go
Asbury Ale House

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

531 Cookman Avenue • $$

Avg 4.1 (1500 reviews)

Drunken Chicken Sand$16.00
italian breaded chicken breast, shredded mozzarella, homemade drunken sauce, garlic torpedo bread
Mac & Cheese Bites$12.00
homemade three cheese sauce, truffle oil, elbow mac, panko breaded,
served with homemade sriracha aioli
French Onion Burger$15.00
crispy onions, caramelized onions, gruyere cheese, homemade sherry dressing, brioche bun
BuffAAHlo Chicken Salad$16.00
iceberg & romaine mix, grilled chicken. blue cheese crumble, shredded carrots, tomato, celery, red onion, homemade buffAAHlo sauce, homemade buttermilk rach
Ale House Burger$15.00
fried shallots, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, homemade Ale House sauce, brioche bun
Chicken Ranch Wrap$15.00
homemade tenders, avocado, diced tomato, monterey cheddar jack blend, romaine, applewood smoked bacon, homemade buttermilk ranch, flour tortilla
Bone In Buffalo$16.00
served with celery & homemade blue cheese dressing
Cheesesteak Eggroll$13.00
shaved ribeye, white american cheese, green bell peppers, spanish onions, served with texas petal sauce
Bavarian Pretzels$15.00
jalapeno queso, honey mustard
Ale House tenders$14.00
house seasoning, panko breadcrumbs, french fries, homemade Ale House sauce (also available grilled)
Casual
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

531 Cookman Avenue

Asbury Park NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
