Toast

Asia Kitchen

From hibachi Grilled, Pan Asian stir-fried to handcrafted Bao and Bun. We are using the most freshest, simple and yet delicious ingredients to delight your taste.

5405 Lake Howell Rd

Popular Items

Choice My Bento$5.50
Pick the meat you like and All Bento box comes with Jasmine White rice, Lomein Noodle, Veggie and Vegetable spring. Serve Yummy sauce on the side
Summer Roll w. Peanut Sauce$6.00
Basil, Rice Noodle, Basil, Carrots, Lettuce are wrapped in clear rice spring roll wrap and served with delicious peanuts sauce on the side. Your choice of Shrimp Or Steamed Tofu. ( please note there is nationwide shortage on rice paper. There is no bigger size rice paper we can find so our summer roll is much smaller than before)
Lomein Noodle$11.00
Wok stir-fried Egg Noodle with veggies and your choice of the meat from white meat chicken, Jumbo shrimp, steak or etc; house brown sauce.
General Tso$10.00
Dumpling 8 (Chicken & Veg)$8.00
You cannot go wrong with Steamed or Fried Dumplings. Garlic sauce on the side is to delight you.
Hibachi Grilled$14.00
Hibachi grilled veggie with your choice of the meat: White Meat Chicken, Top Sirloin Steak, Jumbo Shrimp or mixed. Yummy sauce served on the side.
Egg Roll 2$4.00
Try our pork veggie Egg Roll with sweet chilli sauce. One of the most popular starter.
Grilled Drunken$11.00
Upgraded version of Bourbon Chicken. Grilled marinated chicken with onions, carrots and finished with rice wine and bourbon alike sauce.
Milk Tea$4.25
Mei Fun Noodle (Rice Noodle)$11.00
The signature rice noodle dish at AK. Comes with veggie, egg. You can chose the flavor of house or Curry.
Location

5405 Lake Howell Rd

Winter Park FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
