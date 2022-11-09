Tabla Cuisine - Lake Nona 9971 TAGORE PLACE, SUITE 9

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian
Chinese
Thai

Tabla Cuisine - Lake Nona

review star

No reviews yet

9971 TAGORE PLACE, SUITE 9

ORLANDO, FL 32832

Garlic Naan
Butter Chicken
Chicken Tikka Masala

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

Vegetable Samosa

$9.00

Crisp Pastry with Savory Potatoes and Peas

Bhalla Papadi Chaat

Bhalla Papadi Chaat

$9.00

Crispy flour strips, chick peas, diced potatoes served in seasoned yogurt and homemade chutneys.

Palak Ke Phool

Palak Ke Phool

$10.00
Aloo Tikki Chaat

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$10.00
Pani Poori

Pani Poori

$13.00
Mixed Pakora

Mixed Pakora

$10.00
Chilli Paneer/ Chicken/ Fish

Chilli Paneer/ Chicken/ Fish

$15.00
Gobi/ Chicken Manchurian

Gobi/ Chicken Manchurian

$15.00

Coconut shrimp

$17.00
Chaat Platter

Chaat Platter

$19.00
Drums of Heaven

Drums of Heaven

$17.00

Palak Chaat

$11.00

Tabla’s Mango Bhel

$13.00

Crispy Lotus Root

$12.00

Soup

Tomato Shorba

$8.00
Mulligatawny

Mulligatawny

$8.00

Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$11.00
Tabla's Tikka Salad

Tabla's Tikka Salad

$13.00

Desi Salad

$8.00

Tandoor

Paneer TIkka

$23.00
Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tikka

$23.00
Chicken Malai Methi Kebab

Chicken Malai Methi Kebab

$23.00
Chicken Boti Kebab

Chicken Boti Kebab

$25.00
Chicken/ Lamb Seekh Kebab

Chicken/ Lamb Seekh Kebab

$23.00
Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$23.00
Tandoori Shrimp

Tandoori Shrimp

$29.00

Tabla's Lamb Chops

$39.00
Tandoori Fish

Tandoori Fish

$41.00
Fish Tikka

Fish Tikka

$23.00+
Tabla Mix Grill

Tabla Mix Grill

$41.00
Mixed Kabob Platter

Mixed Kabob Platter

$23.00

Vegetarian Entrees

Paneer TIkka Masala

Paneer TIkka Masala

$22.00
Dal Bukhara

Dal Bukhara

$21.00
Dal Tadka

Dal Tadka

$21.00
Chana Masala

Chana Masala

$21.00
Bhindi Masala Fry

Bhindi Masala Fry

$22.00
Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$22.00
Paneer Bhurji Masala

Paneer Bhurji Masala

$22.00
Saag Paneer

Saag Paneer

$21.00
Paneer Makhani

Paneer Makhani

$22.00
Aloo Gobi

Aloo Gobi

$21.00
Mushroom Matar Malai

Mushroom Matar Malai

$21.00
Kadai Paneer

Kadai Paneer

$21.00

Tabla’s Dewani Handi

$23.00

Tabla’s Vegetable Curry

$23.00

Vegetable Vindaloo

$20.00

Vegetable Korma

$22.00

Gobi Manchurian Gravy

$22.00

Chili Vegetables & Tofu Gravy

$21.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$20.00

Thai Yellow Curry

$20.00

Singapore Noodle

$20.00

Gobi Masala

$21.00

Chili Vegetable with Paneer Gravy

$22.00

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$23.00
Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$23.00

Chicken Cardamom Korma

$23.00
Chicken Madras

Chicken Madras

$23.00
Tabla's Chicken Curry

Tabla's Chicken Curry

$23.00
Kadai Chicken

Kadai Chicken

$23.00
Chicken Vindaloo

Chicken Vindaloo

$23.00

Alphonso Mango Chicken

$23.00

Chicken Saag

$23.00

Meat Entrees

Junglee Lal Mass

Junglee Lal Mass

$24.00
Palak Ghosht

Palak Ghosht

$24.00

Chaap Masala

$27.00
Dal Ghosht

Dal Ghosht

$24.00
Vindaloo Ghosht

Vindaloo Ghosht

$24.00
Tabla's Homestyle Curry

Tabla's Homestyle Curry

$24.00
Kadai Ghosht

Kadai Ghosht

$24.00
Rogan Josh

Rogan Josh

$24.00

Fish Entrees

Vindaloo Shrimp/Fish

Vindaloo Shrimp/Fish

$26.00
Coconut Curry Shrimp/Fish

Coconut Curry Shrimp/Fish

$26.00
Tabla Homestyle Shrimp/Fish Curry

Tabla Homestyle Shrimp/Fish Curry

$26.00
Malai Curry Shrimp/Fish

Malai Curry Shrimp/Fish

$26.00
Kadai Shrimp

Kadai Shrimp

$26.00

Thai Entrees

Thai Green Curry

Thai Green Curry

$20.00
Thai Red Curry

Thai Red Curry

$20.00
Thai Yellow Curry

Thai Yellow Curry

$20.00

Chinese Entrees

Orange Sauce

Orange Sauce

$20.00
General Tso

General Tso

$20.00
Sweet & Sour Sauce

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$20.00

Wok Entrees

Indo Chinese Fried Rice

Indo Chinese Fried Rice

$20.00
Indian Chinese Hakka Noodles

Indian Chinese Hakka Noodles

$20.00
Manchurian

Manchurian

$21.00
Chilli Garlic

Chilli Garlic

$21.00
Beef and Brocolli

Beef and Brocolli

$20.00
Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$20.00
Thai Basil Fried Rice

Thai Basil Fried Rice

$20.00

Tabla’s Indo Chinese Biriyani

$22.00

Biryanis

Vegetable Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$20.00
Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$22.00
Goat Biryani

Goat Biryani

$24.00
Lamb Biryani

Lamb Biryani

$24.00
Shrimp Biryani

Shrimp Biryani

$24.00

Tabla’s Mixed Biriyani

$32.00

Breads

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$6.00

Garlic Naan

$6.00

Butter Naan

$6.00

Tandoori Roti

$6.00

Green Chilli Naan

$6.00

Onion Kulcha

$7.00

Cream Cheese Naan

$7.00

Tandoori Missi Roti

$7.00

Paneer Kulcha

$7.00

Garlic Green Chilli Naan

$7.00

Tandoori Aloo Parantha

$7.00

Tandoori Lachacha Parantha

$7.00

Tabla Naan

$8.00

Lamb Keema Naan

$9.00

Chicken Tikka Naan

$8.00

Makki roti

$7.00

Sides

Pickle

$5.00

Jeera Rice

$5.00

Raita

$5.00

Roasted Pappadum

$5.00

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Pickled Onions

$5.00

Plain Yogurt

$5.00

Mango Chutney

$5.00

Desi Salad

$8.00

Desserts

Chocolate Samosa

Chocolate Samosa

$8.99

Mango Tiramasu

$7.99

Gulab Jamoon Crème Brûlée

$8.99

Rasmalai

$5.49

Gulab Jamun

$5.49
Falooda

Falooda

$7.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.99

Cassatta Ice Cream

$8.99

Rice Pudding

$5.00

Chai Ice Cream

$3.00

NA Beverages

Mango Lassi

$5.00

Salted Lassi

$5.00

Spicy Guava

$6.00

Fresh Lime

$5.00

Thai Tea

$5.00

Shriley Temple

$5.00

Shanghai Punch

$7.00

Chai Tea

$3.99

Assorted Hot Tea

$2.49

South Indian Filter Coffee

$4.99

Kids Menu

Butter Noodles

$5.99

Chicken Wings

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Fries

$3.99

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$16.99

Specials

Valentines menu

$75.00

Happy Hour

Domestic Beer

$7.00

House Wine

$6.00

Cocktails

$7.00

Bar Bites

Tandoori Wings

$10.00

Chicken Pakora

$7.00

Drums of Heaven

$7.00

Amritsari Fish

$9.00

Lamb Sliders

$6.00

Shrimp Manchrian

$10.00

Masala Papadum

$4.00

Onion & Potato Bhajji

$7.00

Cheese Cuts

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy the Best Indian and Indo Chinese food in Town!

9971 TAGORE PLACE, SUITE 9, ORLANDO, FL 32832

