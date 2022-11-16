Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese
Indian

Tabla Cuisine- Park Ave 216 N Park Avenue Suite H

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

216 N Park Avenue Suite H

Winter Park, FL 32789

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Butter Chicken
Butter Naan

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

Vegetable Samosa

$9.00

Crisp Pastry with Savory Potatoes and Peas

Bhalla Papadi Chaat

Bhalla Papadi Chaat

$9.00

Crispy flour strips, chick peas, diced potatoes served in seasoned yogurt and homemade chutneys.

Palak Ke Phool
$10.00

Palak Ke Phool

$10.00
Aloo Tikki Chaat
$10.00

Aloo Tikki Chaat

$10.00
Pani Poori

Pani Poori

$13.00
Mixed Pakora

Mixed Pakora

$10.00
Chilli Paneer/ Chicken/ Fish
$15.00

Chilli Paneer/ Chicken/ Fish

$15.00
Gobi/ Chicken Manchurian
$15.00

Gobi/ Chicken Manchurian

$15.00

Coconut shrimp

$17.00
Chaat Platter

Chaat Platter

$19.00
Drums of Heaven
$17.00

Drums of Heaven

$17.00

Palak Chaat

$11.00

Tabla’s Mango Bhel

$13.00

Crispy Lotus Root

$12.00

Soup

Tomato Shorba

$8.00
Lemon Coriander
$8.00

Lemon Coriander

$8.00
Mulligatawny
$8.00

Mulligatawny

$8.00
Hot and Sour
$8.00

Hot and Sour

$8.00

Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$11.00
Tabla's Tikka Salad
$13.00

Tabla's Tikka Salad

$13.00

Chopped Thai Salad

$13.00

Desi Salad

$8.00

Tandoor

Paneer TIkka

$23.00
Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tikka

$23.00
Chicken Malai Methi Kebab
$23.00

Chicken Malai Methi Kebab

$23.00
Chicken Boti Kebab
$25.00

Chicken Boti Kebab

$25.00
Chicken/ Lamb Seekh Kebab
$23.00

Chicken/ Lamb Seekh Kebab

$23.00
Tandoori Chicken
$23.00

Tandoori Chicken

$23.00
Tandoori Shrimp
$29.00

Tandoori Shrimp

$29.00

Tabla's Lamb Chops

$39.00
Tandoori Fish

Tandoori Fish

$41.00
Tabla Mix Grill
$41.00

Tabla Mix Grill

$41.00
Mixed Kabob Platter
$23.00

Mixed Kabob Platter

$23.00

Fish Tikka

$23.00+

Vegetarian Entrees

Paneer TIkka Masala
$22.00

Paneer TIkka Masala

$22.00
Dal Bukhara

Dal Bukhara

$21.00
Dal Tadka

Dal Tadka

$21.00
Chana Masala

Chana Masala

$21.00
Bhindi Masala Fry
$22.00

Bhindi Masala Fry

$22.00
Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$22.00
Paneer Bhurji Masala
$22.00

Paneer Bhurji Masala

$22.00
Saag Paneer

Saag Paneer

$21.00
Paneer Makhani
$22.00

Paneer Makhani

$22.00
Aloo Gobi

Aloo Gobi

$21.00
Mushroom Matar Malai
$21.00

Mushroom Matar Malai

$21.00
Kadai Paneer

Kadai Paneer

$21.00

Tabla’s Dewani Handi

$23.00

Tabla’s Vegetable Curry

$23.00

Vegetable Vindaloo

$20.00

Vegetable Korma

$22.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$20.00

Singapore Noodle

$20.00

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Tikka Masala
$23.00

Chicken Tikka Masala

$23.00
Butter Chicken
$23.00

Butter Chicken

$23.00

Chicken Cardamom Korma

$23.00
Chicken Madras
$23.00

Chicken Madras

$23.00
Tabla's Chicken Curry
$23.00

Tabla's Chicken Curry

$23.00
Kadai Chicken

Kadai Chicken

$23.00
Chicken Vindaloo
$23.00

Chicken Vindaloo

$23.00

Alphonso Mango Chicken

$23.00

Chicken Saag

$23.00

Meat Entrees

Junglee Lal Mass
$24.00

Junglee Lal Mass

$24.00
Palak Ghosht

Palak Ghosht

$24.00

Chaap Masala

$27.00
Dal Ghosht

Dal Ghosht

$24.00
Vindaloo Ghosht
$24.00

Vindaloo Ghosht

$24.00
Tabla's Homestyle Curry
$24.00

Tabla's Homestyle Curry

$24.00
Kadai Ghosht

Kadai Ghosht

$24.00
Rogan Josh

Rogan Josh

$24.00

Fish Entrees

Vindaloo Shrimp/Fish
$26.00

Vindaloo Shrimp/Fish

$26.00
Coconut Curry Shrimp/Fish
$26.00

Coconut Curry Shrimp/Fish

$26.00
Tabla Homestyle Shrimp/Fish Curry
$26.00

Tabla Homestyle Shrimp/Fish Curry

$26.00
Malai Curry Shrimp/Fish
$26.00

Malai Curry Shrimp/Fish

$26.00
Kadai Shrimp

Kadai Shrimp

$26.00

Thai Entrees

Thai Green Curry
$20.00

Thai Green Curry

$20.00
Thai Red Curry
$20.00

Thai Red Curry

$20.00
Thai Yellow Curry
$20.00

Thai Yellow Curry

$20.00

Chinese Entrees

Orange Sauce

Orange Sauce

$20.00
General Tso

General Tso

$20.00
Sweet & Sour Sauce
$20.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$20.00

Wok Entrees

Indo Chinese Fried Rice
$20.00

Indo Chinese Fried Rice

$20.00
Indian Chinese Hakka Noodles
$20.00

Indian Chinese Hakka Noodles

$20.00
Manchurian

Manchurian

$21.00
Chilli Garlic

Chilli Garlic

$21.00
Beef and Brocolli
$21.00

Beef and Brocolli

$21.00
Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$20.00
Thai Basil Fried Rice
$20.00

Thai Basil Fried Rice

$20.00

Tabla’s Indo Chinese Biriyani

$22.00

Biryanis

Vegetable Biryani
$20.00

Vegetable Biryani

$20.00
Chicken Biryani
$22.00

Chicken Biryani

$22.00
Goat Biryani

Goat Biryani

$24.00
Lamb Biryani

Lamb Biryani

$24.00
Shrimp Biryani
$24.00

Shrimp Biryani

$24.00

Tabla’s Mixed Biriyani

$32.00

Breads

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$6.00

Garlic Naan

$6.00

Butter Naan

$6.00

Tandoori Roti

$6.00

Green Chilli Naan

$6.00

Onion Kulcha

$7.00

Cream Cheese Naan

$7.00

Tandoori Missi Roti

$7.00

Paneer Kulcha

$7.00

Garlic Green Chilli Naan

$7.00

Tandoori Aloo Parantha

$7.00

Tandoori Lachacha Parantha

$7.00

Tabla Naan

$8.00

Lamb Keema Naan

$9.00

Chicken Tikka Naan

$8.00

Makki Ki Roti

$6.00

Sides

Pickle

$5.00

Jeera Rice

$5.00

Raita

$5.00

Roasted Pappadum

$5.00

Jasmine Rice

$5.00

Pickled Onions

$5.00

Plain Yogurt

$5.00

Mango Chutney

$5.00

Desi Salad

$8.00

Desserts

Cassatta Ice Cream
$8.99

Cassatta Ice Cream

$8.99

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.99
Chocolate Samosa
$8.99

Chocolate Samosa

$8.99

Gulab Jamun

$5.49

Mango Tiramasu

$7.99

Rasmalai

$5.49

Sticky Toffee Pudding

$8.99

Gulabjamoon creme brulee

$8.99

Falooda

$7.99

Rice Pudding

$6.00

Chai Ice Cream

$4.00

Shahi kulfi

$5.00

NA Beverages

Mango Lassi

$6.00

Salted Lassi

$6.00

Thai Tea

$6.00

Chai Tea

$4.99

Assorted Hot Tea

$3.49

South Indian Filter Coffee

$5.99

Kids Menu

Butter Noodles

$5.99

Chicken Wings

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Fries

$3.99

Steamed Brocolli

$2.99

Lunch Special

Lunch Special

$16.99

Happy Hour

Domestic Beer

$7.00

House Wine

$6.00

Mocktails

$7.00

Bar Bites

Tandoori Wings

$10.00

Chicken Pakora

$7.00

Drums Of Heaven Bar Bite

$7.00

Amritsari Fish

$9.00

Lamb Sliders

$6.00

Shrimp Manchurian

$10.00

Masala Papadum

$4.00

Onion & Potato Bhajji

$7.00

Cheese Cuts

$6.00

5 Course Chef Menu

5 Course Chef Menu
$40.00

$40.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the best Indian and Indo Chinese food in Town!

Website

Location

216 N Park Avenue Suite H, Winter Park, FL 32789

Directions

Gallery
Tabla Cuisine- Park Ave image
Tabla Cuisine- Park Ave image
Tabla Cuisine- Park Ave image

