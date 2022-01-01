Go
Toast

Asterisk Supper Club

Afternoon Tea Every Day 12-4
Comfort Food
Cocktails
Anytime

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

14 N State St • $$

Avg 4.5 (620 reviews)

Popular Items

Burger$18.00
sliced brie, onion, bacon, whole grain mustard aioli, shredded lettuce, parmesan garlic fries
Asterisk Orchid$12.00
gin or vodka, cucumber, lime, rose, elderflower
Seasonal warm beet$12.00
warm mixed beets, mixed greens, goat cheese, roasted mushrooms, spiced nuts
Pork Shells & Cheese$18.00
white cheddar, Boursin and goat cheese topped with pork belly
Egg & Rice$18.00
classic risotto, parmesan, poached egg
Her Ball & Chain$12.00
mint vodka, vanilla, lime, strawberry shrub
Lobster Roll$22.00
Toasted bun butter and herb lobster mix with parmesan garlic fries
Chicken & Pastry$18.00
New spin on an old classic! Boursin mashed potatoes, roasted chicken and vegetables, chicken gravy, flaky puff pastry
Truffle Fries$7.00
Beer Battered Chicken$17.00
sweet chili marinated chicken breast beer battered and tossed in house breading deep fried topped with sweet chili dijon mayo and a apple cucumber slaw

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14 N State St

Westerville OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Java Central Café and Roasters

No reviews yet

At Java Central, we believe that great cafés are the hallmark of a great place to live. We’ve combined our passion for great coffee with our unique space to create a warm and welcome café experience. We seek to enrich our city by providing a space where diverse people with diverse views are welcomed and respected. Artistic expression is a vital component of this philosophy. Our live music and art gallery provide space for local musicians and artists to share their craft with others. These values drive our vision as we seek to create a safe and nourishing space for all who visit.

Barrel & Boar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

FUSIAN

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

GENJIGO

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston