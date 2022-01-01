Go
Carsonie's Stromboli & Pizza Kitchen

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

6000 Westerville Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (899 reviews)

Popular Items

Italian Fries$8.00
Strips of our house-made dough lightly fried and tossed in Parmesan cheese. served with marinara.
4oz Marinara$0.99
Boneless Wings$11.00
Roughly 8-10 pieces.
Chicken Wings (1 LB)$13.00
9 wings
14" Cheese Pizza$15.00
Pizza sauce, cheese, plus your choice of toppings.
LG Original Strom$23.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, and cheese.
SM Original Strom$13.00
Pepperoni, sausage, and cheese.
Chicken Carsonie$14.00
Breaded chicken topped with marinara and melted cheese. Served over spaghetti alfredo.
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Tossed in Parmesan cheese and served with marinara.
Kids Spaghetti$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

6000 Westerville Rd

Westerville OH

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

