Atwater's

Now open for indoor dining!

815 Frederick Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bag of Chips$1.50
Chai Latte
Grilled Ham and Cheddar Biscuit$6.95
North Country ham, Atwater's homemade strawberry jam, and Grafton cheddar on a buttermilk cheddar biscuit
Bacon Egg Cheddar Biscuit$7.95
scrambled egg, cheddar, and one strip of bacon on our buttermilk cheddar biscuit
Provencal Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Bacon & Avocado$11.95
topped with spring mix tossed in green goddess dressing and served on our brioche roll
16 oz Drip Coffee$2.83
Turkey Cobb Sandwich$13.95
Plainville turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado and garlic mayonnaise on our country white
Latte
double espresso & steamed milk
Chicken Salad Sandwich Catonsville
free range chicken, golden raisins, granny smith apples, cranberry, basil mayonnaise, lettuce on sunflower & flax
Location

Catonsville MD

Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
