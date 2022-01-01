Go
b.good

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

4 Cummings Park Dr • $$

Avg 4.3 (2386 reviews)

Popular Items

Moroccan Butternut Soup$5.50
butternut squash, chickpeas, cauliflower, tomato, onions, garlic, moroccan spices, vegan yogurt (cal: 450) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: Tree Nut, Soy
Bottled Water$1.99
Beyond Burger$9.50
Beyond beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, B.GOOD sauce (cal: 530) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Wheat, Egg
Spicy Avocado & Lime$9.99
marinated kale, quinoa, avocado, sautéed zucchini, black bean & corn salsa, grape tomatoes, queso fresco, lime, cilantro, chipotle vinaigrette (cal: 620) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Dairy
Chicken Dijon$9.50
chicken, pear (seasonal), brussels slaw, swiss cheese, horseradish dijon, on toasted ciabatta (cal: 720) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy
Grilled Chicken Pesto$10.50
chicken, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, tomato, frisee, pine nut pesto, on toasted ciabatta (cal: 840) - Allergens: Dairy, Nut, Wheat
Build Your Own Burger$5.50
Build your own burger
The Farmhouse$9.50
beef*, bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy shallots, caramelized onions, B.GOOD sauce (cal: 720) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
West Side$7.49
beef*, avocado, salsa, cilantro, chipotle purée (cal: 550) - Allergens: Wheat
Classic Fries$3.00
oven finished and seasoned (cal: 380) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Groups
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4 Cummings Park Dr

Woburn MA

Sunday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

