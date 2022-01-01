Go
The Dog House Bar & Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

434 Main St • $$

Avg 4.4 (260 reviews)

Popular Items

Sliders$13.20
Choice of: Cheeseburger, Pulled Pork, or Buffalo Chicken
Quesadilla$11.00
Pepper, onion, and cheese
Choice of chicken, buffalo chicken, cheese, or steak
Loaded Potato Skins$11.00
Monetary jack cheese, bacon, sour cream
Wings$9.90
Boneless or Bone-in; sauces: buffalo, fire dog hot, BBQ, spicy guava BBQ, garlic parmesan, teriyaki, Asian chili, golden, mango habanero; 8 piece or 16 piece option
Empanadas$13.20
Choose of Chicken, Barbacoa Beef, Pulled Pork, or Cheese
Fried Pickles$8.80
Served with chipotle aioli
Nachos$11.00
Beans, cheese, olives, jalapenos, fresh pico, sour cream, add buffalo or plain chicken or pulled pork
Cheeseburger$12.00
1/2 lb patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and choice of cheese
Boneless Wings$9.90
Dog House Steak Tips$19.00
Hand cut and marinated, served with two sides
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

434 Main St

Woburn MA

Sunday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Monday4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:15 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
