B2 Bistro + Bar
Mediterranean influenced bar and bistro featuring the flavors of Italy, France and Spain with local craft beers and seasonal cocktails
701 Reading Ave
Popular Items
Location
701 Reading Ave
Reading PA
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Nonno Alby’s Brick Oven Pizza
Come in and Enjoy
Tony's of West Reading
Old fashioned pizza and hand crafted subs made in the heart of West Reading, PA.
Taqueria Comalli
Tacos | Dillas | Tazónes | Tostadas | Guac
Family-owned New Age Taqueria with Mexican Roots & Soul
Taste of Crepes
Come in and enjoy!!