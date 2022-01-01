Go
Toast

Bagel 13

Great ready to get luck!

3705 Murrell Rd.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fountain Drink 20oz$2.29
The Champion$7.49
2 Eggs, stacked high with Bacon, Sausage, Ham and 2 slices of Cheese. Comes with a maple mustard dipping sauce on the side.
Signature Smash Brown$1.49
One Panini-pressed red potato with sea salt
Single Bagel$1.99
B13's bagels are made fresh everyday and are free of preservatives. We make them by first boiling then baking.
Turkey Egg & Cheese$5.49
House roasted turkey, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
Orange Juice$3.59
Egg & Cheese$4.49
A fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
The Original Bagel and Cream Cheese$3.99
A toasted bagel of your choice with any flavor of house made dream cheese.
Bacon Egg & Cheese$5.49
Thick slice bacon, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
Sausage Egg & Cheese$5.49
Sausage, a fresh cracked egg, and white American cheese on your choice of bagel.
See full menu

Location

3705 Murrell Rd.

Rockledge FL

Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Country Cookin'

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

Mr. Delicious Pizza

No reviews yet

You can always count on Mr. DELICIOUS to be DELICIOUS!

Long Doggers

No reviews yet

Come inside for the surf shop vibe or eat on the deck and enjoy the Florida weather!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston