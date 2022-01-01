Go
Basils on Market

2729 Fairfield commons

Popular Items

Side Lemon Truffle Aioli$0.50
Side of Gulf Shrimp$5.00
Basil Fries$7.00
With truffle infused sea salt, misted with truffle oil & topped with a blend of Italian cheeses
Coconut Shrimp$17.50
8 jumbo shrimp served with French fries and coleslaw served with a mango dipping sauce
The Classic Burger$14.00
Our prime burger, topped with a choice of Swiss, Cheddar, or Mozzarella/Provolone Blend cheese & finished with homemade pickle, greens & tomato
Side Lemon Truffle Aioli$0.50
Side of Coconut Shrimp$7.00
Side Veg$3.00
Open Faced Caprese$14.50
Sliced rosemary focaccia bread, grilled chicken breast, bruschetta mix, fresh mozzarella, finished with our house made basil pesto
Pesto Chicken$21.00
Chicken breasts topped with bruschetta and lemon truffle sauce resting alongside pesto cream fettuccine
Location

2729 Fairfield commons

Beavercreek OH

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
