bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
1743 West Artesia Blvd.
Location
1743 West Artesia Blvd.
Gardena CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO
Get fast fresh meals made with the same Shin-Sen-Gumi quality. Serving our famous dishes, Hakata Ramen, Yakitori and other japanese fare.
TMJ Cafe & Dough
We are a family-owned business specialize in handcrafted doughnuts, pastries, paring with organic teas and coffee. We also offer fresh to order gourmet breakfast and sandwiches with high quality meats and vegetables from our local distributors.
Shin-Sen-Gumi Shabu Shabu Dining
Come in and enjoy!
Sunright Tea Studio - Gardena
Shake 17 Times!