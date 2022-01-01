Go
Toast

bb.q Chicken

Come in and enjoy!

1743 West Artesia Blvd.

No reviews yet

Location

1743 West Artesia Blvd.

Gardena CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shin-Sen-Gumi 2GO

No reviews yet

Get fast fresh meals made with the same Shin-Sen-Gumi quality. Serving our famous dishes, Hakata Ramen, Yakitori and other japanese fare.

TMJ Cafe & Dough

No reviews yet

We are a family-owned business specialize in handcrafted doughnuts, pastries, paring with organic teas and coffee. We also offer fresh to order gourmet breakfast and sandwiches with high quality meats and vegetables from our local distributors.

Shin-Sen-Gumi Shabu Shabu Dining

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sunright Tea Studio - Gardena

No reviews yet

Shake 17 Times!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston