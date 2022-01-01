Go
BBQ Chicken & Beer

It's not barbecue, it's Best of the Best Quality!

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

14109 Saint Germain Drive • $$

Avg 4.5 (1030 reviews)

Popular Items

Secret Spice Chicken Platter - 3Pc.$14.95
Our signature Secret Spice Chicken in 3 Pc (Leg, Thigh, Wing). Comes with 1 Side, Salad & Drink.
California Chicken Melt$13.95
Juicy grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, avocado, and melted pepper jack cheese
10 Wings
Choose from our delicious 14 flavors!
5pcs Wings Platter$13.95
Choose from our 13 tasty flavors of wings. Comes with 1 Side, Salad, and Drink.
Half Secret Spice Chicken$14.95
A bold twist on a classic! Our signature Olive Original Chicken brushed with tangy and zesty home style Sweet Spice sauce (Award winning BBQ Secret Sauce) // Half chicken is 5 pieces and feeds 1-2 people.
Secret Spice Chicken Platter - Half$16.95
Our signature Secret Spice Chicken in half (5 Pc include Leg, Thigh, Wing, Breast). Comes with 1 Side, Salad & Drink.
5 Wings
Choose from our delicious 14 flavors!
20 Wings
Choose from our delicious 14 flavors!
Premium Cheese Burger Platter$14.95
Juicy one third pounder topped with cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and pickles in BBQ's barbeque sauce and chef's special sauce. Comes with 1 Side & Drink.
Whole Secret Spice Chicken$26.95
A bold twist on a classic! Our signature Olive Original Chicken brushed with tangy and zesty home style Sweet Spice sauce (Award winning BBQ Secret Sauce) // Whole Chicken is 10 pieces and feeds 3-4 people.
See full menu

Location

14109 Saint Germain Drive

Centreville VA

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
