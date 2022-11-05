Willard's BBQ-Chantilly
1,106 Reviews
$$
4300 Chantilly Shopping Center 703-488-9970
Chantilly, VA 20151
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Family Meals
Feedbag for 4
(1) Slab of ribs; (1) half chicken; (1)pint of BBQ meat; (2) pints of sides; (4) cornbread & (4) rolls; bbq sauces & pickles included. *Add $5.00 for each pint of beef brisket ordered.
Supper for 6
(1.5) Slabs of ribs; (2) half chickens; (2) pints of BBQ meat; (4) pints of sides; (6) cornbread & (6) rolls; BBQ sauces & pickles included. *Add $5.00 for each pint of beef brisket ordered.
Feast for 8
(2) Slabs of ribs; (2) half chickens; (2) pints of BBQ meat; (6) pints of sides (choose the same side twice if quart-size is desired); (8) cornbread; a dozen slider rolls; BBQ sauces & pickles included. *Add $5.00 for each pint of beef brisket ordered.
Snack Pack for 8
(2) pints of BBQ meat; (3) pints of sides; (8) slider rolls; BBQ sauces & pickles included. *Add $5.00 for each pint of beef brisket ordered.
Daily Specials/Sandwiches
Smoked Rockfish Sandwich
Pacific rockfish, spice-rubbed & smoked, topped with lettuce, tomato onion and green chile mayo. Served w two sides.
Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Jerk-rubbed, smoked chicken thigh, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy curry mayo, Gold bbq sauce and cilantro. With two sides.
Cord Bleu Sandwich
Smoked jerk chicken thigh & sliced ham with swiss cheese, pickled peppers and chipotle mayo. With two sides.
Smokey Jose Sandwich
Chopped beef brisket and fire-roasted jalapeño-cheddar sausage, topped with cole slaw & Gold bbq sauce. Served with two sides.
Jerky Turkey Sandwich
Jerk chicken thigh, smoked turkey, cornbread stuffing, cranberry chutney and habanero mayo on a kaiser roll. Served w two sides.
Kid's Slider
A slider-sized sandwich with 2 sides.
Jalapeno-Cheddar Sausage Sandwich
Logan Sausage (Alexandria) Jalapeno-Cheddar sausage, smoked in-house. Topped with cole slaw and chipotle mustard. Served with two sides.
Daily Specials/Trays
The Keto Tray
Brisket, sausage & one meaty Rib, served with pickles, onions, tomatoes & avocado. Green chile mayo & salsa verde on the side. No BBQ sauce. No bread.
Jalapeno-Cheddar Sausage Tray
Logan Sausage (Alexandria) Jalapeno-Cheddar sausage, smoked in-house. Topped with cole slaw and chipotle mustard. No roll. Served with two sides.
Daily Specials/Platters
Daily Specials/Other
Sandwiches
NC Pulled Pork Sandwich
When people say "Gimmee a BBQ sandwich", this is what they're talking about. North Carolina stye, vinegar-based pulled pork, smoked low & slow. W/choice of two sides.
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Dry-rubbed, smoked chicken, pulled and lightly seasoned with our Carolina vinegar-based sauce.
Smokey Joe's Beef Endz Sandwich
Beef brisket, smoked overnight, chopped and caramelized in our sweet BBQ sauce. Welcome to Flavortown! With choice of two sides.
Texas Sliced Beef Brisket Sandwich
Salt & pepper rubbed brisket, smoked over oak and hickory, sliced to order. Topped with a splash of sweet bbq sauce. Served with choice of two sides.
Texas "Hot Guts" Sausage Sandwich
Custom blended by Logan Sausage of Alexandria. Smoked in-house. Topped with onions, pickles and our Gold mustard-based bbq sauce. With a choice of two sides.
Triple Play Sliders
There sliders- one pulled pork, one pulled chicken and one chopped beef. With choice of two sides.
Johnny's Combo Sandwich
Our Smokey Joe's Chopped Brisket Endz, along with slices of smoked sausage, topped with slaw, homemade pickles and our Gold BBQ sauce. With choice of two sides.
Bay of Pigs Cuban Sandwich
Our take on the classic. Layers of smoked pork loin, ham and pulled pork, topped with melted Swiss cheese, pickled peppers and chipotle mayo. With choice of two sides.
Double-Trouble Sandwich
Pulled chicken and Hot Guts sausage, topped with pickles, cole slaw and our tangy Mumbo Q bbq sauce. With choice of two sides.
Mr. Willard's Smoked Turkey Sandwich
Pepper-crusted smoked turkey breast, with lettuce, cranberry chutney, spicy curry mayo and crunchy cornbread crumbs. Try it...you'll like it. With choice of two sides.
Rib Sandwich
Two meaty ribs between two slices of cheap white bread, sauced. With choice of two sides.
BBQ Trays (no bread)
Meat & 2 Tray w/Pulled Pork
A sandwich portion of meat (without the bread), with choice of two side dishes.
Meat & 2 Tray w/Pulled Chicken
Meat & 2 Tray w/Sm Joe Beef Endz
Beef brisket, smoked overnight, chopped and caramelized in our sweet BBQ sauce. Welcome back to Flavortown! With choice of two sides.
Meat & 2 Tray w/Sliced Brisket
Meat & 2 Tray w/Sausage
Meat & 2 Tray w/Meatloaf
Our Smoked Meatloaf, topped w/homemade gravy. With choice of two side dishes.
Meat & 3 Tray w/Pulled Pork
Meat & 3 Tray w/Pulled Chicken
Meat & 3 Tray w/Sm Joe Beef Endz
Beef brisket, smoked overnight, chopped and caramelized in our sweet BBQ sauce. Welcome back to Flavortown! With choice of three sides.
Meat & 3 Tray w/Sliced Brisket
Meat & 3 Tray w/Sausage
Meat & 3 Tray w/Meatloaf
Our Smoked Meatloaf, topped w/homemade gravy. With choice of three side dishes.
BBQ Platters (More meat!)
NC Pulled Pork Platter
w/choice of two sides & Cornbread
Pulled Chicken Platter
w/choice of two sides & Cornbread
Smokey Joe's Beef Endz Platter
Beef brisket, smoked overnight, chopped and caramelized in our sweet BBQ sauce. Welcome back to Flavortown! With choice of two sides & Cornbread.
Texas Sliced Beef Brisket Platter
w/choice of two sides & Cornbread
Texas "Hot Guts" Sausage Platter
w/choice of two sides & Cornbread
1/4 BBQ Chicken Platter
w/choice of two sides & Cornbread
1/4 Jerk Chicken Platter
w/choice of two sides & Cornbread
1/2 BBQ Chicken Platter
w/choice of two sides & Cornbread
1/2 Jerk Chicken Platter
w/choice of two sides & Cornbread
1/3 Slab St. Louis Cut Rib Platter
St. Louis cut pork spareribs (about 4), smoked until tender and glazed to finish. With choice of two sides & Cornbread.
1/2 Slab St. Louis Cut Rib Platter
St. Louis cut ribs (about 6), dry-rubbed, smoked and then glazed to finish. Served w/choice of two sides & Cornbread.
Duo Platter
Choose any two meats. With a choice of two sides & cornbread. *Add $1.00 for each portion of beef brisket ordered on Duo and Trio platters.
Trio Platter
Choose any three meats. With a choice of two sides & cornbread. *Add $1.00 for each portion of beef brisket ordered on Duo and Trio platters.
Specialties
Open-Faced Beef Brisket Sandwich
Sliced, smoky beef brisket on cheap white bread, smothered with our homemade pan gravy. With choice of two sides and cornbread. Don't miss this one!
Open-Faced Turkey Sandwich
Sliced, pepper-crusted turkey breast, on top of cheap white bread. Smothered with our homemade pan gravy, and cranberry chutney on the side. With choice of two sides and cornbread.
Texas Teaser Tray
When you can't decide. Lighter portions of pulled pork, sliced brisket, hot sausage and one meaty rib. With choice of two sides.
Redneck Rollup
Pulled pork, chicken or chopped beef with dirty rice, collards, black-eyed corn, shredded cabbage and hot sauce, all wrapped up in a large flour tortilla. With choice of two sides.
Side Dish Platter
choose three sides; w/Cornbread
Stick 2 Your Ribs
Two meaty ribs w Soup of the Day & Cornbread. Choice of bbq sauces.
Big Green Salad w/Cornbread
Big Green Salad w/Cornbread & BBQ Meat
Burritos & Soft Tacos
BBQ Burrito (vegetarian)
Rice and pinto beans, shredded cabbage, salsa (red or green or both), sour cream and cilantro, all wrapped up in a large flour tortilla. Choose, "Make it Smothered!" to add Chile Gravy, melted cheese, pico and sour cream on the top of your burrito. **Chile-Gravy is not vegetarian**
BBQ Burrito w/BBQ meat
Choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken, chopped beef or sliced brisket, with rice & beans, salsa, shredded cabbage, cilantro and sour cream, all wrapped up in a large flour tortilla. Choose, "Make it Smothered!" to add Chile Gravy, melted cheese, pico and sour cream on the top of your burrito.
Pulled Chicken Soft Taco
Smoked pulled chicken, in a soft flour tortilla. Topped w/pico, shredded cabbage & lettuce and our salsa roja. Sour cream on the side.
Pulled Chicken Soft Taco w/Avocado
Same as above, with the addition of fresh avocado.
Pork Carnitas Soft Taco
Smoked pork carnitas, in a soft flour tortilla. Topped w/pico, shredded cabbage & lettuce and our salsa roja. Sour cream on the side.
Pork Carnitas Soft Taco w/Avocado
Same as above, with the addition of fresh avocado.
Smoked Brisket Soft Taco
Smoked beef brisket, in a soft flour tortilla. Topped w/pico, shredded cabbage & lettuce and our salsa roja. Sour cream on the side.
Smoked Brisket Soft Taco w/Avocado
Same as above, with the addition of fresh avocado.
(2) Chicken Soft Taco Combo w 2 sides
(2) soft pulled chicken tacos, topped w/pico, shredded lettuce & cabbage and salsa roja. Sour cream on side. Fresh avocado for an additional $1.00. Served with choice of two sides.
(2) Pork Carnitas Soft Taco Combo w/2 sides
(2) soft pork carnitas tacos, topped w/pico, shredded lettuce & cabbage and salsa roja. Sour cream on side. Fresh avocado for an additional $1.00. Served with choice of two sides.
(2) Brisket Soft Taco Combo w 2/sides
(2) soft beef brisket tacos, topped w/pico, shredded lettuce & cabbage and salsa roja. Sour cream on side. Fresh avocado for an additional $1.00. Served with choice of two sides.
(2) Mix & Match Soft Taco Combo w 2/sides
(2) soft tacos, your choice of meats, topped w/pico, shredded lettuce & cabbage and salsa roja. Sour cream on side. Fresh avocado for an additional $1.00. Served with choice of two sides.
Bowls
Vegetarian Burrito Bowl
Lettuce and rice base, with pinto beans, shredded cabbage, salsa, black-eyed corn, sour cream and cilantro.
Pulled Pork Burrito Bowl
Lettuce and rice base, with pulled pork, pinto beans, shredded cabbage, salsa, sour cream and cilantro.
Pulled Chicken Burrito Bowl
Lettuce and rice base, with pulled chicken, pinto beans, shredded cabbage, salsa, sour cream and cilantro.
Sm Joe’s Beef Endz Burrito Bowl
Lettuce and rice base, with chopped bbq beef brisket, pinto beans, shredded cabbage, salsa, sour cream and cilantro.
Sliced Brisket Burrito Bowl
Lettuce and rice base, with smoked sliced beef brisket, pinto beans, shredded cabbage, salsa, sour cream and cilantro.
Redneck Bowl w/Pulled Pork
Dirty rice, topped with smoky pulled pork, collards, black-eyed corn, shredded cabbage & hot sauce.
Redneck Bowl w/Pulled Chicken
Dirty rice, topped with smoky pulled chicken, collards, black-eyed corn, shredded cabbage & hot sauce.
Redneck Bowl w/Sm Joe’s Beef Endz
Dirty rice, topped with Smokey Joe's chopped beef brisket, collards, black-eyed corn, shredded cabbage & hot sauce.
Redneck Bowl w/Sliced Brisket
Dirty rice, topped with smoky sliced beef brisket, collards, black-eyed corn, shredded cabbage & hot sauce.