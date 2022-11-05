Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Willard's BBQ-Chantilly

1,106 Reviews

$$

4300 Chantilly Shopping Center 703-488-9970

Chantilly, VA 20151

Family Meals

Feedbag for 4

$62.99

(1) Slab of ribs; (1) half chicken; (1)pint of BBQ meat; (2) pints of sides; (4) cornbread & (4) rolls; bbq sauces & pickles included. *Add $5.00 for each pint of beef brisket ordered.

Supper for 6

$105.99

(1.5) Slabs of ribs; (2) half chickens; (2) pints of BBQ meat; (4) pints of sides; (6) cornbread & (6) rolls; BBQ sauces & pickles included. *Add $5.00 for each pint of beef brisket ordered.

Feast for 8

$129.00

(2) Slabs of ribs; (2) half chickens; (2) pints of BBQ meat; (6) pints of sides (choose the same side twice if quart-size is desired); (8) cornbread; a dozen slider rolls; BBQ sauces & pickles included. *Add $5.00 for each pint of beef brisket ordered.

Snack Pack for 8

$44.99

(2) pints of BBQ meat; (3) pints of sides; (8) slider rolls; BBQ sauces & pickles included. *Add $5.00 for each pint of beef brisket ordered.

Daily Specials/Sandwiches

Smoked Rockfish Sandwich

$10.99

Pacific rockfish, spice-rubbed & smoked, topped with lettuce, tomato onion and green chile mayo. Served w two sides.

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Jerk-rubbed, smoked chicken thigh, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy curry mayo, Gold bbq sauce and cilantro. With two sides.

Cord Bleu Sandwich

$10.49

Smoked jerk chicken thigh & sliced ham with swiss cheese, pickled peppers and chipotle mayo. With two sides.

Smokey Jose Sandwich

$10.99

Chopped beef brisket and fire-roasted jalapeño-cheddar sausage, topped with cole slaw & Gold bbq sauce. Served with two sides.

Jerky Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Jerk chicken thigh, smoked turkey, cornbread stuffing, cranberry chutney and habanero mayo on a kaiser roll. Served w two sides.

Kid's Slider

$5.99

A slider-sized sandwich with 2 sides.

Jalapeno-Cheddar Sausage Sandwich

$8.49

Logan Sausage (Alexandria) Jalapeno-Cheddar sausage, smoked in-house. Topped with cole slaw and chipotle mustard. Served with two sides.

Daily Specials/Trays

The Keto Tray

$11.99

Brisket, sausage & one meaty Rib, served with pickles, onions, tomatoes & avocado. Green chile mayo & salsa verde on the side. No BBQ sauce. No bread.

Jalapeno-Cheddar Sausage Tray

$8.49

Logan Sausage (Alexandria) Jalapeno-Cheddar sausage, smoked in-house. Topped with cole slaw and chipotle mustard. No roll. Served with two sides.

Daily Specials/Platters

Jalapeno-Cheddar Sausage Platter

$12.99

Logan Sausage (Alexandria) Jalapeno-Cheddar sausages, smoked in-house. Topped with cole slaw and chipotle mustard. Served with two sides & cornbread.

Daily Specials/Other

Jerk Chicken Burrito

$8.99

Jerk-rubbed, smoked chicken thigh, with rice & beans, shredded cabbage, salsa, sour cream & Cilantro, all wrapped up in a large flour tortilla.

Jerk Chicken Burrito Bowl

$8.99

Smoked Rockfish Burrito

$10.59

Smoked Rockfish Burrito Bowl

$10.59

Smoked Rockfish Soft Tacos

$10.99

Sandwiches

NC Pulled Pork Sandwich

NC Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.29

When people say "Gimmee a BBQ sandwich", this is what they're talking about. North Carolina stye, vinegar-based pulled pork, smoked low & slow. W/choice of two sides.

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$9.29

Dry-rubbed, smoked chicken, pulled and lightly seasoned with our Carolina vinegar-based sauce.

Smokey Joe's Beef Endz Sandwich

$10.99

Beef brisket, smoked overnight, chopped and caramelized in our sweet BBQ sauce. Welcome to Flavortown! With choice of two sides.

Texas Sliced Beef Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Salt & pepper rubbed brisket, smoked over oak and hickory, sliced to order. Topped with a splash of sweet bbq sauce. Served with choice of two sides.

Texas "Hot Guts" Sausage Sandwich

$8.49

Custom blended by Logan Sausage of Alexandria. Smoked in-house. Topped with onions, pickles and our Gold mustard-based bbq sauce. With a choice of two sides.

Triple Play Sliders

Triple Play Sliders

$12.99

There sliders- one pulled pork, one pulled chicken and one chopped beef. With choice of two sides.

Johnny's Combo Sandwich

Johnny's Combo Sandwich

$11.99

Our Smokey Joe's Chopped Brisket Endz, along with slices of smoked sausage, topped with slaw, homemade pickles and our Gold BBQ sauce. With choice of two sides.

Bay of Pigs Cuban Sandwich

$10.49

Our take on the classic. Layers of smoked pork loin, ham and pulled pork, topped with melted Swiss cheese, pickled peppers and chipotle mayo. With choice of two sides.

Double-Trouble Sandwich

$10.49

Pulled chicken and Hot Guts sausage, topped with pickles, cole slaw and our tangy Mumbo Q bbq sauce. With choice of two sides.

Mr. Willard's Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Mr. Willard's Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$10.99

Pepper-crusted smoked turkey breast, with lettuce, cranberry chutney, spicy curry mayo and crunchy cornbread crumbs. Try it...you'll like it. With choice of two sides.

Rib Sandwich

Rib Sandwich

$8.29

Two meaty ribs between two slices of cheap white bread, sauced. With choice of two sides.

BBQ Trays (no bread)

Meat & 2 Tray w/Pulled Pork

$8.99

A sandwich portion of meat (without the bread), with choice of two side dishes.

Meat & 2 Tray w/Pulled Chicken

$8.99

Meat & 2 Tray w/Sm Joe Beef Endz

$10.69

Beef brisket, smoked overnight, chopped and caramelized in our sweet BBQ sauce. Welcome back to Flavortown! With choice of two sides.

Meat & 2 Tray w/Sliced Brisket

$12.69

Meat & 2 Tray w/Sausage

$8.29

Meat & 2 Tray w/Meatloaf

$9.99

Our Smoked Meatloaf, topped w/homemade gravy. With choice of two side dishes.

Meat & 3 Tray w/Pulled Pork

$9.99

Meat & 3 Tray w/Pulled Chicken

$9.99

Meat & 3 Tray w/Sm Joe Beef Endz

$11.69

Beef brisket, smoked overnight, chopped and caramelized in our sweet BBQ sauce. Welcome back to Flavortown! With choice of three sides.

Meat & 3 Tray w/Sliced Brisket

$13.69

Meat & 3 Tray w/Sausage

$9.29

Meat & 3 Tray w/Meatloaf

$10.99

Our Smoked Meatloaf, topped w/homemade gravy. With choice of three side dishes.

BBQ Platters (More meat!)

More meat than a sandwich.

NC Pulled Pork Platter

$12.99

w/choice of two sides & Cornbread

Pulled Chicken Platter

$12.99

w/choice of two sides & Cornbread

Smokey Joe's Beef Endz Platter

$14.69

Beef brisket, smoked overnight, chopped and caramelized in our sweet BBQ sauce. Welcome back to Flavortown! With choice of two sides & Cornbread.

Texas Sliced Beef Brisket Platter

Texas Sliced Beef Brisket Platter

$16.99

w/choice of two sides & Cornbread

Texas "Hot Guts" Sausage Platter

$12.99

w/choice of two sides & Cornbread

1/4 BBQ Chicken Platter

$8.49

w/choice of two sides & Cornbread

1/4 Jerk Chicken Platter

$8.49

w/choice of two sides & Cornbread

1/2 BBQ Chicken Platter

$12.49

w/choice of two sides & Cornbread

1/2 Jerk Chicken Platter

1/2 Jerk Chicken Platter

$12.49

w/choice of two sides & Cornbread

1/3 Slab St. Louis Cut Rib Platter

$13.99

St. Louis cut pork spareribs (about 4), smoked until tender and glazed to finish. With choice of two sides & Cornbread.

1/2 Slab St. Louis Cut Rib Platter

1/2 Slab St. Louis Cut Rib Platter

$16.99

St. Louis cut ribs (about 6), dry-rubbed, smoked and then glazed to finish. Served w/choice of two sides & Cornbread.

Duo Platter

Duo Platter

$16.99

Choose any two meats. With a choice of two sides & cornbread. *Add $1.00 for each portion of beef brisket ordered on Duo and Trio platters.

Trio Platter

Trio Platter

$17.99

Choose any three meats. With a choice of two sides & cornbread. *Add $1.00 for each portion of beef brisket ordered on Duo and Trio platters.

Specialties

Open-Faced Beef Brisket Sandwich

$13.99

Sliced, smoky beef brisket on cheap white bread, smothered with our homemade pan gravy. With choice of two sides and cornbread. Don't miss this one!

Open-Faced Turkey Sandwich

$11.99

Sliced, pepper-crusted turkey breast, on top of cheap white bread. Smothered with our homemade pan gravy, and cranberry chutney on the side. With choice of two sides and cornbread.

Texas Teaser Tray

Texas Teaser Tray

$13.99

When you can't decide. Lighter portions of pulled pork, sliced brisket, hot sausage and one meaty rib. With choice of two sides.

Redneck Rollup

Redneck Rollup

$10.49

Pulled pork, chicken or chopped beef with dirty rice, collards, black-eyed corn, shredded cabbage and hot sauce, all wrapped up in a large flour tortilla. With choice of two sides.

Side Dish Platter

$8.49

choose three sides; w/Cornbread

Stick 2 Your Ribs

$10.99

Two meaty ribs w Soup of the Day & Cornbread. Choice of bbq sauces.

Big Green Salad w/Cornbread

$7.49

Big Green Salad w/Cornbread & BBQ Meat

$7.49

Burritos & Soft Tacos

BBQ Burrito (vegetarian)

$6.99

Rice and pinto beans, shredded cabbage, salsa (red or green or both), sour cream and cilantro, all wrapped up in a large flour tortilla. Choose, "Make it Smothered!" to add Chile Gravy, melted cheese, pico and sour cream on the top of your burrito. **Chile-Gravy is not vegetarian**

BBQ Burrito w/BBQ meat

$6.99

Choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken, chopped beef or sliced brisket, with rice & beans, salsa, shredded cabbage, cilantro and sour cream, all wrapped up in a large flour tortilla. Choose, "Make it Smothered!" to add Chile Gravy, melted cheese, pico and sour cream on the top of your burrito.

Pulled Chicken Soft Taco

$3.29

Smoked pulled chicken, in a soft flour tortilla. Topped w/pico, shredded cabbage & lettuce and our salsa roja. Sour cream on the side.

Pulled Chicken Soft Taco w/Avocado

$3.79

Same as above, with the addition of fresh avocado.

Pork Carnitas Soft Taco

$3.29

Smoked pork carnitas, in a soft flour tortilla. Topped w/pico, shredded cabbage & lettuce and our salsa roja. Sour cream on the side.

Pork Carnitas Soft Taco w/Avocado

$3.79

Same as above, with the addition of fresh avocado.

Smoked Brisket Soft Taco

$3.79

Smoked beef brisket, in a soft flour tortilla. Topped w/pico, shredded cabbage & lettuce and our salsa roja. Sour cream on the side.

Smoked Brisket Soft Taco w/Avocado

$4.29

Same as above, with the addition of fresh avocado.

(2) Chicken Soft Taco Combo w 2 sides

$8.99

(2) soft pulled chicken tacos, topped w/pico, shredded lettuce & cabbage and salsa roja. Sour cream on side. Fresh avocado for an additional $1.00. Served with choice of two sides.

(2) Pork Carnitas Soft Taco Combo w/2 sides

$8.99

(2) soft pork carnitas tacos, topped w/pico, shredded lettuce & cabbage and salsa roja. Sour cream on side. Fresh avocado for an additional $1.00. Served with choice of two sides.

(2) Brisket Soft Taco Combo w 2/sides

$9.99

(2) soft beef brisket tacos, topped w/pico, shredded lettuce & cabbage and salsa roja. Sour cream on side. Fresh avocado for an additional $1.00. Served with choice of two sides.

(2) Mix & Match Soft Taco Combo w 2/sides

$9.99

(2) soft tacos, your choice of meats, topped w/pico, shredded lettuce & cabbage and salsa roja. Sour cream on side. Fresh avocado for an additional $1.00. Served with choice of two sides.

Bowls

Vegetarian Burrito Bowl

$6.99

Lettuce and rice base, with pinto beans, shredded cabbage, salsa, black-eyed corn, sour cream and cilantro.

Pulled Pork Burrito Bowl

$8.99

Lettuce and rice base, with pulled pork, pinto beans, shredded cabbage, salsa, sour cream and cilantro.

Pulled Chicken Burrito Bowl

$8.99

Lettuce and rice base, with pulled chicken, pinto beans, shredded cabbage, salsa, sour cream and cilantro.

Sm Joe’s Beef Endz Burrito Bowl

$9.99

Lettuce and rice base, with chopped bbq beef brisket, pinto beans, shredded cabbage, salsa, sour cream and cilantro.

Sliced Brisket Burrito Bowl

$10.99

Lettuce and rice base, with smoked sliced beef brisket, pinto beans, shredded cabbage, salsa, sour cream and cilantro.

Redneck Bowl w/Pulled Pork

$8.99

Dirty rice, topped with smoky pulled pork, collards, black-eyed corn, shredded cabbage & hot sauce.

Redneck Bowl w/Pulled Chicken

$8.99

Dirty rice, topped with smoky pulled chicken, collards, black-eyed corn, shredded cabbage & hot sauce.

Redneck Bowl w/Sm Joe’s Beef Endz

$9.99

Dirty rice, topped with Smokey Joe's chopped beef brisket, collards, black-eyed corn, shredded cabbage & hot sauce.

Redneck Bowl w/Sliced Brisket

$10.99

Dirty rice, topped with smoky sliced beef brisket, collards, black-eyed corn, shredded cabbage & hot sauce.

Soups (Choose size)

Potato Soup

Topped with bacon and scallion. Cup price includes cornbread.

Soup & Slider Sandwich

Soup & Slider w/ Pulled Pork

$8.99

Soup & Slider w/Pulled Chicken

$8.99