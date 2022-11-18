- Home
BBQ Chicken & Beer
1,030 Reviews
$$
14109 Saint Germain Drive
Centreville, VA 20121
Family & Party Packs
30pc Wings Party Pack 10-10-10 .
Great for groups! Choose from our variety of sauces & flavors.
30pc Wing Party Pack 15-15 .
Great for groups! Choose from our variety of sauces & flavors.
50pc Wing Party Pack .
Great for groups! Choose from our variety of sauces & flavors.
Family Pack Golden Olive Chicken .
Perfect for a family meal! Comes with One Whole Chicken, 4 Biscuits, 1 Radish and your choice of 2 sides.
Family Pack Secret Spice Chicken .
Comes with One Whole Sweet Spice Chicken, 4 Biscuits, 1 Radish and your choice of 2 sides.
Family Pack Hot Spicy .
Comes with One Whole Hot Spicy Chicken, 4 Biscuits, 1 Radish and your choice of 2 sides.
Starters & Fries
Bavarian Soft Pretzel w/ Beer Cheese Dip
As if two warm, soft pretzels weren't already hard to resist, smooth craft beer flavor is combined with the sharpness of cheddar and Romano cheese to create a velvety dip for this tasty starter.
Crispy Fried Green Beans
Hot and crunchy green beans battered, breaded, and fried.
Onion Rings
Sliced onions lightly breaded and fried.
French Fries
Deliciously crispy. You'll love it!
Sweet Potato Fries
Best dipped in honey mustard sauce
Waffle Fries
Crispy and perfectly seasoned waffle-shaped potato fries
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Thin, sweet and perfectly seasoned waffle shaped sweet potato fries
Waffle Fries with Nacho Cheese
Seasoned criss-cross cut fries with melted nacho cheese on the side
Golden Mozzarella Sticks
Cheesy mozzarella fried in our crispy, flakey Original/Golden Olive batter, served with a side of Secret Spice sauce.
5pcs Olive Chicken Strips
Sliced chicken breast marinated, battered, breaded, and fried.
10pcs Olive Chicken Strips
Sliced chicken breast marinated, battered, breaded, and fried.
Crispy Chicken Sliders
Bite sized crispy chicken breast bedded in fresh lettuce, tomato, chef's special sauce, and tasty buns.
Kimchi Chicken Sliders
Bite sized crispy chicken breast with the tangy taste of Mom's homemade kimchi coleslaw.
Fri'Cken Delight
Combo of fries + thin, crunchy chicken strips, topped with Parmesan cheese and parsley. The perfect sharable treat. Who can argue?
Fried Chicken Gizzards
Tender Chicken gizzards breaded in our signature Olive Original batter and topped with fried garlic
Fried Chicken Livers
Chicken liver breaded in our signature Olive Original batter and topped with fried onion and chicken gravy sauce
Grilled Chicken Gizzards
NEW! Tender chicken gizzards grilled and brushed with herb butter and garlic.
Salads
Mom's Salad
Romaine lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, corn salad, and shredded parmesan cheese served with sesame oriental dressing. A tasty option for VEGETARIANS
Crispy Chicken Caesar
Romaine hearts, shredded parmesan cheese, olive chicken strips tossed in classic caesar dressing
Grilled Chicken Cobb
Spring mix tossed with juicy grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, avocado, egg, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, and shredded parmesan cheese served with red wine vinaigrette dressing
Asian Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, fried chicken breast & thigh, tomato & corn salad dressed with oriental Yurin sauce.
Sandwiches & Burgers
Crispy Chicken Club
Crispy chicken breast topped with bacon lettuce, tomatoes, and chef's special sauce.
Barbecued Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Pulled chicken specially mixed with BBQ's Barbecue Sauce. Served with Coleslaw or Fries
California Chicken Melt
Juicy grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, avocado, and melted pepper jack cheese
Premium Cheeseburger
Juicy one third pounder topped with cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and pickles in BBQs barbecue sauce and chef's special sauce (We cook all of our meat well-done!)
Cajun Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Features tender chicken thigh and leg in a rocking spicy Cajun sauce, crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, onions, and pickles served with a selection of sides
Chicken Waffle Sandwich
Enjoy the perfect combo of crunchy, tender chicken sandwiched between two warm waffles and a savory onion and bacon topping
Signature Golden Olive Chicken
Half Golden Olive Chicken
Our signature series! Marinated, battered and breaded in over 30 ingredients and deep fried in 100% Olive Oil that makes the chicken juicy and crispy. // Half chicken is 5 pieces and feeds 1-2 people.
Whole Golden Olive Chicken
Our signature series! Marinated, battered and breaded in over 30 ingredients and deep fried in 100% Olive Oil that makes the chicken juicy and crispy. // Whole Chicken is 10 pieces and feeds 3-4 people.
Half Secret Spice Chicken
A bold twist on a classic! Our signature Olive Original Chicken brushed with tangy and zesty home style Sweet Spice sauce (Award winning BBQ Secret Sauce) // Half chicken is 5 pieces and feeds 1-2 people.
Whole Secret Spice Chicken
A bold twist on a classic! Our signature Olive Original Chicken brushed with tangy and zesty home style Sweet Spice sauce (Award winning BBQ Secret Sauce) // Whole Chicken is 10 pieces and feeds 3-4 people.
Half Hot Spicy Chicken
A fiery twist on a classic. Our signature Olive Original Chicken brushed with Hot Spicy sauce. // Half chicken is 5 pieces and feeds 1-2 people.
Whole Hot Spicy Chicken
A fiery twist on a classic. Our signature Olive Original Chicken brushed with Hot Spicy sauce. // Whole Chicken is 10 pieces and feeds 3-4 people.
Signature Boneless Chicken
Medium Boneless Chicken
Choose from 9 tasty flavors: Gang-Jeong, Cheesling, Surpfried, Golden Olive, Secret Spice (Sweet Spice), Hot Spicy, Honey Garlic, Soy Garlic, and Red Hot Garlic.
Large Boneless Chicken
Choose from 9 tasty flavors: Gang-Jeong, Cheesling, Surpfried, Golden Olive, Secret Spice (Sweet Spice), Hot Spicy, Honey Garlic, Soy Garlic, and Red Hot Garlic.
Garlic Flavored Chicken
Half Garlic Flavored Chicken
For garlic lovers who love a strong, saucy glaze & tender bite-sized chicken. Choose from three flavors: Honey Garlic, Soy Garlic, and Red Hot Garlic.
Whole Garlic Flavored Chicken
For garlic lovers who love a strong, saucy glaze & tender bite-sized chicken. Choose from three flavors: Honey Garlic, Soy Garlic, and Red Hot Garlic.
Wings
Grilled Chicken
Soups
Mom's Chicken Soup
Classic hot chicken soup with chicken breast, carrots, celery, corn, potato, onion and cabbage
Mom's Chicken Soup w/ Biscuit
Classic hot chicken soup with chicken breast, carrots, celery, corn, potato, onion and cabbage
White Chicken Chili w/ Cilantro Soup
Slow-simmered chicken and white beans in a roux-thickened chicken stock with tangy sour cream, green bell peppers, chopped cilantro and Southwestern spices
White Chicken Chili w/ Cilantro Soup w/ Biscuit
Slow-simmered chicken and white beans in a roux-thickened chicken stock with tangy sour cream, green bell peppers, chopped cilantro and Southwestern spices
Tequila Spiked Fiesta Chicken Soup
Tender chicken, sweet potatoes, carrots and tomatoes in a handcrafted chicken stock with white rice, red beans, traditional jerk seasoning and a hit of molasses
Tequila Spiked Fiesta Soup w/ Biscuit
Tender chicken, sweet potatoes, carrots and tomatoes in a handcrafted chicken stock with white rice, red beans, traditional jerk seasoning and a hit of molasses
Sides
Honey-Cider Coleslaw
Fresh and tangy. The perfect side for hot, fried chicken
Sweet Corn Salad
Sweet corn tossed with fresh chopped peppers, onions, and red wine vinaigrette dressing
Whipped Potato w/ Country Gravy
SO yummy! Creamy potato topped with our delicious chicken gravy
Classic Mac & Cheese
Macaroni layered with cheddar cheese
Side Salad
Romaine hearts and spring mix topped with chopped tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and your favorite dressing
Steamed Vegetables
Steamed cauliflower, brussels sprouts, and sweet potato seasoned lightly with salt, pepper, and parsley flakes
Kimchi Coleslaw
Mom's homemade kimchi coleslaw is the perfect mix of spicy, sweet , and tangy
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Seasoned to perfection, roasted with tomatoes and olives, and tossed in chef's special herb-butter, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing
Grilled Vegetable Skewers (x1)
Grilled bell peppers, onion, and brussels sprouts
Mini Grilled Corn on the Cob (x2)
Rice
White rice topped with sesame seeds
Buttermilk Biscuit
Tender and flaky biscuits flavored with buttermilk
Korean Radish
Fresh, pickled radish.
Local Specials (Chicken Cheese Balls & Skewers)
5pcs - Chicken Cheese Balls
Fun & tasty breaded chicken pieces filled with melted mozzarella cheese.
10pcs - Chicken Cheese Balls
Fun & tasty breaded chicken pieces filled with melted mozzarella cheese.
Grilled Vegetable Skewers (6pcs)
6pc (2pc Roasted Brussels Sprouts, 2pc Assortment of vegetables, & 2pc Mini grilled corn on the cob). For a light, tasty meal of healthy accompaniment with beer
8pc Fried Ddeok Skewers
8pc Ddeok (rice cake) skewers come with your choice of three flavors: Original (comes with a side of Sriracha Mayo), Sweet Spice, or Soy Garlic. The tasty outer crunch complements the soft, tender rice cake
Love Thigh Neighbor
A rich, tasty comfort food classic featuring two crispy fried chicken thighs served with our velvety spicy chicken whipped potato and country gravy.
Grilled Wings
Tender grilled wings brushed with our special Cajun or Parmesan Garlic sauce. Served with a skewer of grilled vegetables.
Korean Food Specials
Ddeok-Bokki
Duk-bokki is a popular Korean dish made with soft Korean rice cake. Our dish includes: Rice cake, fish cake and cabbage served in a special BBQ duk-bokki spicy sauce.
Ddeok-bokki with Cheese
Ddeok-bokki is a popular Korean dish made with soft Korean rice cake. Our dish includes rice cake, fish cake, and cabbage served in a special BBQ ddeok-bokki spicy sauce with cheese.
Mala Ddeok-bokki
Rice cakes and fish cakes reduced in a sweet and spicy red chili sauce, served in our signature Mala Hot sauce.
Mala Ddeok-bokki with Cheese
Rice cakes and fish cakes reduced in a sweet and spicy red chili sauce, served in our signature Mala Hot sauce with cheese.
Rose Ddeok-bokki
Rice cakes and fish cakes reduced in a sweet and spicy red chili sauce, served as a rich and creamy dish.
Rose Ddeok-bokki with Cheese
Rice cakes and fish cakes reduced in a sweet and spicy red chili sauce, served as a rich and creamy dish with cheese.
Kimchi Fried Rice
This homey Korean fried rice dish features grilled chicken, kimchi, crispy onions, and sunny-side up egg
Teriyaki Chicken Mayo Dup-Bap
A comforting dup-bap dish topped with egg, seaweed flakes, lettuce, sautéed kimchi, fried chicken brushed with teriyaki sauce, and creamy mayo drizzle
Hot Spicy Chicken Mayo Dup-Bap
Dup-bap featuring our hot spicy fried chicken, egg, seaweed flakes, lettuce, sautéed kimchi, and hot spicy sauce
Jamaican Chicken Mayo Dup-Bap
Dup-bap featuring fried chicken brushed in our spicy Cajun sauce, egg, seaweed flakes, lettuce, and sautéed kimchi
Jamaican BBQ Chicken Dup-Bap
This sizzling dup-bap features grilled chicken marinated in our spicy Cajun sauce, egg, seaweed flakes, lettuce, and sautéed kimchi
Combo Cheese Ddeok-bokki w/ Boneless Chicken
Enjoy the perfect combination of savory and spicy when you dip juicy, crunchy pieces of boneless chicken into our mouth-watering cheese duk-bokki
Kid's Menu
Kids Chicken Cheese Ball
Five chicken cheese balls with mashed potatoes or French fries.
Kids Mac & Cheese with Fries
An easy crowd pleaser: a bowl of our cheddar mac & cheese served with a side of crispy French fries.
Kids Chicken & Waffle
The classic combo made kid0friendly for your little ones. Comes with two chicken strips, syrup, and a side of whipped cream
Drinks
Coke 12oz
Diet Coke 12oz
Sprite 12oz
Ginger Ale 12oz
Snapple - Peach
Juicy Juce Apple
Tropicana Apple Juice
Tropicana Orange Juice
Deer Park Water
Perriers Sparking Water (330ml)
Banana Flavored Milk
Monster Energy
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
BBQ Special Sauces
Sauce Secret Spice
Sauce Honey Garlic
Sauce Soy Garlic
Sauce Hot Spicy
Sauce Red Hot Garlic
Sauce Barbeque
Sauce Buffalo
Sauce Galbi
Sauce Hot Galbi
Sauce Sweet Teriyaki
Sauce Mala Hot
Sauce Maple Crunch
Nacho Cheese
Beer Cheese Dip
Chicken Gravy
BBQ Dressing
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|2:45 pm - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|2:45 pm - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|2:45 pm - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|2:45 pm - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
It's not barbecue, it's Best of the Best Quality!
14109 Saint Germain Drive, Centreville, VA 20121