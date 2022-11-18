Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges

BBQ Chicken & Beer

1,030 Reviews

$$

14109 Saint Germain Drive

Centreville, VA 20121

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wings
Medium Boneless Chicken
30pc Wings Party Pack 10-10-10 .

Family & Party Packs

30pc Wings Party Pack 10-10-10 .

$39.95

Great for groups! Choose from our variety of sauces & flavors.

30pc Wing Party Pack 15-15 .

$39.95

Great for groups! Choose from our variety of sauces & flavors.

50pc Wing Party Pack .

$64.95

Great for groups! Choose from our variety of sauces & flavors.

Family Pack Golden Olive Chicken .

$42.95

Perfect for a family meal! Comes with One Whole Chicken, 4 Biscuits, 1 Radish and your choice of 2 sides.

Family Pack Secret Spice Chicken .

$44.95

Comes with One Whole Sweet Spice Chicken, 4 Biscuits, 1 Radish and your choice of 2 sides.

Family Pack Hot Spicy .

$44.95

Comes with One Whole Hot Spicy Chicken, 4 Biscuits, 1 Radish and your choice of 2 sides.

Starters & Fries

Bavarian Soft Pretzel w/ Beer Cheese Dip

$6.45

As if two warm, soft pretzels weren't already hard to resist, smooth craft beer flavor is combined with the sharpness of cheddar and Romano cheese to create a velvety dip for this tasty starter.

Crispy Fried Green Beans

$6.95

Hot and crunchy green beans battered, breaded, and fried.

Onion Rings

$6.95

Sliced onions lightly breaded and fried.

French Fries

$6.95

Deliciously crispy. You'll love it!

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

Best dipped in honey mustard sauce

Waffle Fries

$7.45

Crispy and perfectly seasoned waffle-shaped potato fries

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$7.45

Thin, sweet and perfectly seasoned waffle shaped sweet potato fries

Waffle Fries with Nacho Cheese

$8.95

Seasoned criss-cross cut fries with melted nacho cheese on the side

Golden Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Cheesy mozzarella fried in our crispy, flakey Original/Golden Olive batter, served with a side of Secret Spice sauce.

5pcs Olive Chicken Strips

$8.95

Sliced chicken breast marinated, battered, breaded, and fried.

10pcs Olive Chicken Strips

$15.95

Sliced chicken breast marinated, battered, breaded, and fried.

Crispy Chicken Sliders

$10.95

Bite sized crispy chicken breast bedded in fresh lettuce, tomato, chef's special sauce, and tasty buns.

Kimchi Chicken Sliders

$10.95

Bite sized crispy chicken breast with the tangy taste of Mom's homemade kimchi coleslaw.

Fri'Cken Delight

$10.95

Combo of fries + thin, crunchy chicken strips, topped with Parmesan cheese and parsley. The perfect sharable treat. Who can argue?

Fried Chicken Gizzards

$11.95

Tender Chicken gizzards breaded in our signature Olive Original batter and topped with fried garlic

Fried Chicken Livers

$11.95

Chicken liver breaded in our signature Olive Original batter and topped with fried onion and chicken gravy sauce

Grilled Chicken Gizzards

$12.95

NEW! Tender chicken gizzards grilled and brushed with herb butter and garlic.

Salads

Mom's Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, spring mix, tomatoes, corn salad, and shredded parmesan cheese served with sesame oriental dressing. A tasty option for VEGETARIANS

Crispy Chicken Caesar

$12.95

Romaine hearts, shredded parmesan cheese, olive chicken strips tossed in classic caesar dressing

Grilled Chicken Cobb

$13.95

Spring mix tossed with juicy grilled chicken breast, tomatoes, avocado, egg, bacon, crumbled blue cheese, and shredded parmesan cheese served with red wine vinaigrette dressing

Asian Chicken Salad

$13.95

Romaine lettuce, fried chicken breast & thigh, tomato & corn salad dressed with oriental Yurin sauce.

Sandwiches & Burgers

Crispy Chicken Club

$13.95

Crispy chicken breast topped with bacon lettuce, tomatoes, and chef's special sauce.

Barbecued Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Pulled chicken specially mixed with BBQ's Barbecue Sauce. Served with Coleslaw or Fries

California Chicken Melt

$13.95

Juicy grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce, onions, tomatoes, pickles, avocado, and melted pepper jack cheese

Premium Cheeseburger

$13.95

Juicy one third pounder topped with cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and pickles in BBQs barbecue sauce and chef's special sauce (We cook all of our meat well-done!)

Cajun Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Features tender chicken thigh and leg in a rocking spicy Cajun sauce, crisp lettuce, juicy tomato, onions, and pickles served with a selection of sides

Chicken Waffle Sandwich

$14.95

Enjoy the perfect combo of crunchy, tender chicken sandwiched between two warm waffles and a savory onion and bacon topping

Signature Golden Olive Chicken

Half Golden Olive Chicken

$13.95

Our signature series! Marinated, battered and breaded in over 30 ingredients and deep fried in 100% Olive Oil that makes the chicken juicy and crispy. // Half chicken is 5 pieces and feeds 1-2 people.

Whole Golden Olive Chicken

$24.95

Our signature series! Marinated, battered and breaded in over 30 ingredients and deep fried in 100% Olive Oil that makes the chicken juicy and crispy. // Whole Chicken is 10 pieces and feeds 3-4 people.

Half Secret Spice Chicken

$14.95

A bold twist on a classic! Our signature Olive Original Chicken brushed with tangy and zesty home style Sweet Spice sauce (Award winning BBQ Secret Sauce) // Half chicken is 5 pieces and feeds 1-2 people.

Whole Secret Spice Chicken

$26.95

A bold twist on a classic! Our signature Olive Original Chicken brushed with tangy and zesty home style Sweet Spice sauce (Award winning BBQ Secret Sauce) // Whole Chicken is 10 pieces and feeds 3-4 people.

Half Hot Spicy Chicken

$14.95

A fiery twist on a classic. Our signature Olive Original Chicken brushed with Hot Spicy sauce. // Half chicken is 5 pieces and feeds 1-2 people.

Whole Hot Spicy Chicken

$26.95

A fiery twist on a classic. Our signature Olive Original Chicken brushed with Hot Spicy sauce. // Whole Chicken is 10 pieces and feeds 3-4 people.

Signature Boneless Chicken

Medium Boneless Chicken

$14.45

Choose from 9 tasty flavors: Gang-Jeong, Cheesling, Surpfried, Golden Olive, Secret Spice (Sweet Spice), Hot Spicy, Honey Garlic, Soy Garlic, and Red Hot Garlic.

Large Boneless Chicken

$25.95

Choose from 9 tasty flavors: Gang-Jeong, Cheesling, Surpfried, Golden Olive, Secret Spice (Sweet Spice), Hot Spicy, Honey Garlic, Soy Garlic, and Red Hot Garlic.

Garlic Flavored Chicken

Half Garlic Flavored Chicken

$14.45

For garlic lovers who love a strong, saucy glaze & tender bite-sized chicken. Choose from three flavors: Honey Garlic, Soy Garlic, and Red Hot Garlic.

Whole Garlic Flavored Chicken

$25.95

For garlic lovers who love a strong, saucy glaze & tender bite-sized chicken. Choose from three flavors: Honey Garlic, Soy Garlic, and Red Hot Garlic.

Wings

5 Wings

$6.95+

Choose from our delicious 14 flavors!

10 Wings

$13.95+

Choose from our delicious 14 flavors!

20 Wings

$23.95+

Choose from our delicious 14 flavors!

Grilled Chicken

2pcs Cajun Spiced Chicken

$10.95

Chicken quarter legs seasoned and grilled in 20 different herbs and spices

4pcs Cajun Spiced Chicken

$21.95

Chicken quarter legs seasoned and grilled in 20 different herbs and spices

Soups

Mom's Chicken Soup

$7.95

Classic hot chicken soup with chicken breast, carrots, celery, corn, potato, onion and cabbage

Mom's Chicken Soup w/ Biscuit

$8.95

Classic hot chicken soup with chicken breast, carrots, celery, corn, potato, onion and cabbage

White Chicken Chili w/ Cilantro Soup

$8.95

Slow-simmered chicken and white beans in a roux-thickened chicken stock with tangy sour cream, green bell peppers, chopped cilantro and Southwestern spices

White Chicken Chili w/ Cilantro Soup w/ Biscuit

$9.95

Slow-simmered chicken and white beans in a roux-thickened chicken stock with tangy sour cream, green bell peppers, chopped cilantro and Southwestern spices

Tequila Spiked Fiesta Chicken Soup

$8.95

Tender chicken, sweet potatoes, carrots and tomatoes in a handcrafted chicken stock with white rice, red beans, traditional jerk seasoning and a hit of molasses

Tequila Spiked Fiesta Soup w/ Biscuit

$9.95

Tender chicken, sweet potatoes, carrots and tomatoes in a handcrafted chicken stock with white rice, red beans, traditional jerk seasoning and a hit of molasses

Sides

Honey-Cider Coleslaw

$5.95

Fresh and tangy. The perfect side for hot, fried chicken

Sweet Corn Salad

$5.95

Sweet corn tossed with fresh chopped peppers, onions, and red wine vinaigrette dressing

Whipped Potato w/ Country Gravy

$5.95

SO yummy! Creamy potato topped with our delicious chicken gravy

Classic Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Macaroni layered with cheddar cheese

Side Salad

$5.95

Romaine hearts and spring mix topped with chopped tomatoes, parmesan cheese, and your favorite dressing

Steamed Vegetables

$5.95

Steamed cauliflower, brussels sprouts, and sweet potato seasoned lightly with salt, pepper, and parsley flakes

Kimchi Coleslaw

$6.45

Mom's homemade kimchi coleslaw is the perfect mix of spicy, sweet , and tangy

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$9.95

Seasoned to perfection, roasted with tomatoes and olives, and tossed in chef's special herb-butter, parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing

Grilled Vegetable Skewers (x1)

$3.95

Grilled bell peppers, onion, and brussels sprouts

Mini Grilled Corn on the Cob (x2)

$3.95

Rice

$2.45

White rice topped with sesame seeds

Buttermilk Biscuit

$1.75Out of stock

Tender and flaky biscuits flavored with buttermilk

Korean Radish

$1.00

Fresh, pickled radish.

Local Specials (Chicken Cheese Balls & Skewers)

5pcs - Chicken Cheese Balls

$7.95

Fun & tasty breaded chicken pieces filled with melted mozzarella cheese.

10pcs - Chicken Cheese Balls

$13.95

Fun & tasty breaded chicken pieces filled with melted mozzarella cheese.

Grilled Vegetable Skewers (6pcs)

$7.95

6pc (2pc Roasted Brussels Sprouts, 2pc Assortment of vegetables, & 2pc Mini grilled corn on the cob). For a light, tasty meal of healthy accompaniment with beer

8pc Fried Ddeok Skewers

$7.95

8pc Ddeok (rice cake) skewers come with your choice of three flavors: Original (comes with a side of Sriracha Mayo), Sweet Spice, or Soy Garlic. The tasty outer crunch complements the soft, tender rice cake

Love Thigh Neighbor

$14.95

A rich, tasty comfort food classic featuring two crispy fried chicken thighs served with our velvety spicy chicken whipped potato and country gravy.

Grilled Wings

$15.95

Tender grilled wings brushed with our special Cajun or Parmesan Garlic sauce. Served with a skewer of grilled vegetables.

Korean Food Specials

Ddeok-Bokki

$10.95

Duk-bokki is a popular Korean dish made with soft Korean rice cake. Our dish includes: Rice cake, fish cake and cabbage served in a special BBQ duk-bokki spicy sauce.

Ddeok-bokki with Cheese

$12.95

Ddeok-bokki is a popular Korean dish made with soft Korean rice cake. Our dish includes rice cake, fish cake, and cabbage served in a special BBQ ddeok-bokki spicy sauce with cheese.

Mala Ddeok-bokki

$11.95

Rice cakes and fish cakes reduced in a sweet and spicy red chili sauce, served in our signature Mala Hot sauce.

Mala Ddeok-bokki with Cheese

$13.95

Rice cakes and fish cakes reduced in a sweet and spicy red chili sauce, served in our signature Mala Hot sauce with cheese.

Rose Ddeok-bokki

$11.95

Rice cakes and fish cakes reduced in a sweet and spicy red chili sauce, served as a rich and creamy dish.

Rose Ddeok-bokki with Cheese

$13.95

Rice cakes and fish cakes reduced in a sweet and spicy red chili sauce, served as a rich and creamy dish with cheese.

Kimchi Fried Rice

$12.95

This homey Korean fried rice dish features grilled chicken, kimchi, crispy onions, and sunny-side up egg

Teriyaki Chicken Mayo Dup-Bap

$13.95

A comforting dup-bap dish topped with egg, seaweed flakes, lettuce, sautéed kimchi, fried chicken brushed with teriyaki sauce, and creamy mayo drizzle

Hot Spicy Chicken Mayo Dup-Bap

$13.95

Dup-bap featuring our hot spicy fried chicken, egg, seaweed flakes, lettuce, sautéed kimchi, and hot spicy sauce

Jamaican Chicken Mayo Dup-Bap

$13.95

Dup-bap featuring fried chicken brushed in our spicy Cajun sauce, egg, seaweed flakes, lettuce, and sautéed kimchi

Jamaican BBQ Chicken Dup-Bap

$13.95

This sizzling dup-bap features grilled chicken marinated in our spicy Cajun sauce, egg, seaweed flakes, lettuce, and sautéed kimchi

Combo Cheese Ddeok-bokki w/ Boneless Chicken

$15.95

Enjoy the perfect combination of savory and spicy when you dip juicy, crunchy pieces of boneless chicken into our mouth-watering cheese duk-bokki

Kid's Menu

Kids Chicken Cheese Ball

$6.95

Five chicken cheese balls with mashed potatoes or French fries.

Kids Mac & Cheese with Fries

$6.95

An easy crowd pleaser: a bowl of our cheddar mac & cheese served with a side of crispy French fries.

Kids Chicken & Waffle

$7.45

The classic combo made kid0friendly for your little ones. Comes with two chicken strips, syrup, and a side of whipped cream

Drinks

Coke 12oz

$1.95

Diet Coke 12oz

$1.95

Sprite 12oz

$1.95

Ginger Ale 12oz

$1.95

Snapple - Peach

$2.95

Juicy Juce Apple

$2.25Out of stock

Tropicana Apple Juice

$2.95

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.95

Deer Park Water

$2.45

Perriers Sparking Water (330ml)

$2.95

Banana Flavored Milk

$2.95

Monster Energy

$2.95

Red Bull

$2.95

Red Bull Sugar Free

$2.95

BBQ Special Sauces

Sauce Secret Spice

$2.75

Sauce Honey Garlic

$2.75

Sauce Soy Garlic

$2.75

Sauce Hot Spicy

$2.75

Sauce Red Hot Garlic

$2.75

Sauce Barbeque

$2.75

Sauce Buffalo

$2.75

Sauce Galbi

$2.75

Sauce Hot Galbi

$2.75

Sauce Sweet Teriyaki

$2.75

Sauce Mala Hot

$2.75

Sauce Maple Crunch

$2.75

Nacho Cheese

$2.00

Beer Cheese Dip

$2.00

Chicken Gravy

$2.00

BBQ Dressing

Medium Dressing

$1.00

Large Dressing

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday2:45 pm - 10:30 pm
Tuesday2:45 pm - 10:30 pm
Wednesday2:45 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday2:45 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

It's not barbecue, it's Best of the Best Quality!

Website

Location

14109 Saint Germain Drive, Centreville, VA 20121

Directions

Gallery
BBQ Chicken & Beer image
Banner pic
BBQ Chicken & Beer image
BBQ Chicken & Beer image

Similar restaurants in your area

Centreville - Chasin Tails
orange star4.0 • 1,541
5815 Trinity Pkwy Centreville, VA 20120
View restaurantnext
Willard's BBQ-Chantilly
orange star3.9 • 1,106
4300 Chantilly Shopping Center 703-488-9970 Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Bourbon Boulevard
orange star3.2 • 31
4301 Chantilly Shopping Center Dr Chantilly, VA 20151
View restaurantnext
Ocean Paradise Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3903 Fair Ridge Dr Fairfax, VA 22033
View restaurantnext
Crafthouse
orange star4.0 • 707
11861 Palace Way Fairfax, VA 22030
View restaurantnext
Crafthouse - Gift Card
orange star4.0 • 707
Crafthouse Fairfax, VA 22030
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Centreville

Centreville - Chasin Tails
orange star4.0 • 1,541
5815 Trinity Pkwy Centreville, VA 20120
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 4502-Centreville
orange star4.4 • 817
14240 Centreville Square Centreville, VA 20121
View restaurantnext
OCha Thai Kitchen & Cafe
orange star4.5 • 763
5037 Westfields Boulevard Centreville, VA 20120
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Centreville
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Manassas
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
Reston
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Sterling
review star
Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston