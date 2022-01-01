Go
Bear Flag Fish Company

Please call for daily specials!

SEAFOOD

7972 Pacific Coast Hwy • $$

Avg 4.5 (427 reviews)

Popular Items

Tommy Sauce Side$0.25
Bear Flag Burrito$12.95
Poke Bowl 1/4 LB Ahi Tuna$12.95
Large Seafood Plate$18.95
Bear Flag Taco$2.00
Specialty Burritos$13.95
Ahi Poke*$21.95
Premium Tacos$6.95
Specialty Tacos$5.95
Bear Flag Tacos$5.50
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

7972 Pacific Coast Hwy

Newport Beach CA

Sunday10:55 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday10:55 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:55 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:55 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday10:55 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday10:55 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:55 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 12:00 am
