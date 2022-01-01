Go
Toast
  • /
  • Geneva
  • /
  • Bella's Sicilian Ristorante

Bella's Sicilian Ristorante

Come and see why Bella's was Voted #1 Best Italian & Takeout in the Finger Lakes! Come experience Sicily on Seneca Street!

93 Seneca Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (1030 reviews)

Popular Items

Arancini$12.00
Chicken Parmigiana$21.00
KIDS PASTA$5.00
Garlic Knots$8.00
Pasta Bowl$14.00
Fish Fry$16.00
Choice of Fried or Broiled Haddock - Fries, Baked Potato or Pasta, and coleslaw, tartar & lemon
FISH FRY SPECIAL$14.99
18oz Sicilian Ribeye$28.00
Chicken Parm Sub$13.00
Eggplant Parmigiana$18.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

93 Seneca Street

Geneva NY

Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kelly's Irish Pub

No reviews yet

A Wee Bit of Ireland in the Heart of the Finger Lakes

The Red Dove Tavern

No reviews yet

The Red Dove Tavern is a cozy, unique restaurant in downtown Geneva, NY, in the heart of the beautiful Finger Lakes region.

Torrey Park Restaurant

No reviews yet

Modern Italian Food

Kindred Fare

No reviews yet

A Spirited Cookery in the heart of the Finger Lakes Wine Region serving refined American Fare, craft cocktails and cool climate wines from all over the world.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston