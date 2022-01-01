Go
At BeneBlends, you’ll know exactly what goes into each of our unique and freshly blended bowls, smoothies, and juices. No hidden ingredients, no added sugars, and no artificial flavors - giving you a better blend, at BeneBlends.

Popular Items

Iced coffee
Dark Chocolate Cashew$10.00
BULK$30.00
Buy our protein bites in bulk! A week's worth of bites: 30 bites for $30. Our bites will stay good in your fridge for up to two weeks. Bulk orders can be picked up Sundays after 12 pm and anytime Monday.
Cashew Cream$5.00
Our take on healthy cookie dough! Our house-made cashew cream combined with oats, house-made date caramel, and dark chocolate chips (no sugar added!).
Pink Pitaya BOWL$12.00
base: banana, pitaya, strawberries, oat milk
toppings: maple oats granola, fresh fruit, dried mulberries, coconut flakes
Maple Pecan$10.00
PB Cinnamon$5.00
An addicting combo of peanut butter & cinnamon! Fair warning--once you give 'em a try, you'll be hooked!
Dark Chocolate Cashew Cream$5.00
Our take on a healthy brownie bite! House-made dark chocolate cashew cream, house-made date caramel, & oats.
Sun Bum BOWL$12.00
base: banana, pineapple, mango, agave, coconut milk
toppings: maple oats granola, fresh fruit, coconut shreds, almond butter
CPB BOWL$12.00
base: banana, plant-based choc. protein, peanut butter, almond milk
toppings: chocolate cashew granola, fresh fruit, cacao nibs, peanut butter
Location

558 Junction Road

Madison WI

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
