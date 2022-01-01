Go
BenReuben’s Knishery

At BenReuben’s Knishery, we aim to enrich tradition in the 21st Century, bringing new life to old family recipes and traditional Jewish dishes all while highlighting the bounty of Maine's ingredients. We are especially proud to feature our knishes - ever changing, succulent flavors from around the world wrapped in a warm and toasty crust. Stop in for or order online some sweet or savory knishes, prepared foods for now or later, or preorder a dinner for yourself or your friends and family with our Friday Night Dinner Pick-ups!

Babka - Sweet Slice$3.75
Rotating Flavors - Chocolate or Cinnamon
*Contains Egg, Gluten, Dairy*
*May contain nuts*
Hamantaschen$2.25
A Purim Special! Cookie filled with various jams
**Contains Gluten, Egg, Nuts (for Apricot flavor), Dairy**
CHEESE$6.25
Potato, Pimento Cheese and Sage
**Contains Egg, Gluten, Dairy, Allium**
House Pickles$8.75
Fresh Deli Pickles
**Contains Allium**
ROASTED CAULIFLOWER$6.25
Harissa Roasted Cauliflower and Chickpea
**Contains Allium, Gluten, Egg**
EVERYTHING$6.25
Potato, Cream Cheese, Scallions
**Contains Gluten, Dairy, Egg, Allium**
Recommended Sauce: Smoked Salmon-naise
CASCO BAY WHITE FISH$6.75
Lemon, Potato, Mixed Herbs
**Contains Gluten, Egg, Dairy, Allium**
Recommended Sauce: Garlic Mayo
Chocolate (Coconut) Macaroon$2.00
**Contains Almond, Egg**
Gluten and Dairy Free!
BENREUBEN$6.75
House Pastrami, Sauerkraut, Swiss (optional)
**Contains Gluten, Egg, Dairy (with Swiss)**
Recommended Sauce: Thousand Island
Great Aunt Pearl's Rugelach Gems$1.75
A traditional rugelach cookie with a family twist! Think pie crust wrapped with jam in cookie form.
(Price per item) Flavors will vary
**Contains Gluten, Walnut, Dairy**
145 Ocean St

South Portland ME

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
