At BenReuben’s Knishery, we aim to enrich tradition in the 21st Century, bringing new life to old family recipes and traditional Jewish dishes all while highlighting the bounty of Maine's ingredients. We are especially proud to feature our knishes - ever changing, succulent flavors from around the world wrapped in a warm and toasty crust. Stop in for or order online some sweet or savory knishes, prepared foods for now or later, or preorder a dinner for yourself or your friends and family with our Friday Night Dinner Pick-ups!



145 Ocean St