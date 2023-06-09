Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ugly Duckling 246 Danforth St

review star

No reviews yet

246 Danforth St

Portland, ME 04102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Muffins

Buttermilk

$2.25

Everything

$2.25

GF DF

$3.00

Rye

$2.25

SP Muffin

$3.50

English Muffin

$2.25

Special 1

$2.25Out of stock

Special 2

$2.25Out of stock

Pastries

Almond Cake

$5.00

Baklava

$6.00Out of stock

Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Canelé

$6.00Out of stock

Eclair

$9.00

French Toast

$9.00Out of stock

Pastel De Natas

$5.00Out of stock

Trocaderos

$6.00Out of stock

Vegan Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Spanakopita

$6.00Out of stock

Blondie

Out of stock

Sandwiches

BLT

$9.95

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$7.50

Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Forager

$9.25

Grilled Cheese

$6.50Out of stock

Johnny Italian

$8.95

Pastrami

$9.50Out of stock

Poutine

$12.00Out of stock

Salmon Sammy

$10.95

The No. 2

$9.75

Yinzer

$8.50

The Veggie

$6.75Out of stock

Patty Melt

$9.50Out of stock

BYO Sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

Side Egg

$1.50

Side Bacon

$2.50

Side Sausage

$2.50

Shrimp Blt

$13.25Out of stock

Sausage Egg And Cheese

$8.50

Pastry of the Day

Blueberry Mascarpone

$7.00Out of stock

Cookies and Cream

$8.00Out of stock

GF Chocolate Raspberry

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon Cream Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Lil' Napoleon

$6.00Out of stock

Pie Day

$7.00Out of stock

St Patty Special

$11.00Out of stock

Trocadero Box

$16.00Out of stock

Vanilla and Fruit

$8.00Out of stock

Misc

Side Plain Cream Cheese

$2.00

Side Caper Cream Cheese

$3.00

Side Salmon Cream Cheese

$3.00

Side Giardiniera Cream Cheese

$3.00Out of stock

Side of Bacon

$2.50

Side of Sausage

$2.50

Side of Egg

$1.50

Coffee & Beverages

Coffee

Affogato

$5.00

Chai Latte

$4.00

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00

Drip Refill

$2.00

Espresso Tonic

$6.00

Ireland Fog

$4.50Out of stock

Macchiato

$3.25

Drip

$3.25

Latte

$4.25

Americano

$3.00

Cortado

$3.25

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$3.25

Golden Milk

$5.00

Iced Drip

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Beverages

Club Soda

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Fever Tree

$4.00

Golden Duck

$10.00Out of stock

Grape Soda

$6.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Kombucha

$6.00

Orange Soda

$6.00

Sprite

$3.00

Steamer

$3.00

Venezuelan Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

Hot Tea

$3.50

House Chai

$4.25

Orange Juice

$4.00

Sm Pellegrino

$3.00

Lg Pellegrino

$6.00

Blueberry lemonade

$6.00

Grab-n-Go Menu

Grab-n-Go

Baked at Home Cookies

$10.00

Cake in a Jar

$5.00

Cake Mix

$8.00

Cereal

$4.75

Dulce Duck

$8.00Out of stock

Macarons

$8.00Out of stock

Milk

$2.00

Pasta

$7.99

Roll Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Booze Menu

Booze

Amarula

$7.00

Angostura Amaro

$8.00

Applejack

$7.00

Campari

$9.00

Chocolat

$7.00

Fernet-Branca

$9.00

Fernet Menta

$9.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Pedro Ximénez

$10.00

Titos

$8.00

Beer

Austin Street

$9.00

Orono Tubular

$10.00

Oxbow Luppolo

$10.00

Shacksbury

$7.00

Stout

Cocktails

Flying Duck

$14.00

Kentucky Mint

$13.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Swan Song

$13.00

Vieux Coffee

$14.00

Camillo Negroni

$14.00

Vampire Weekend

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Retail

Beanie

$20.00

L Crewneck

$30.00

M Crewneck

$30.00

S Crewneck

$30.00

XL Crewneck

$30.00

XS Crewneck

$30.00

Gift Card

Hats

$24.00

L Hoodie

$34.00

M Hoodie

$34.00

S Hoodie

$34.00

XL Hoodie

$34.00

XS Hoodie

$34.00

L Hoodie Zipper

$38.00

M Hoodie Zipper

$38.00

S Hoodie Zipper

$38.00

XL Hoodie Zipper

$38.00

XS Hoodie Zipper

$38.00

L Long Sleeve Tee

$28.00

Black

M Long Sleeve Tee

$28.00

Black

S Long Sleeve Tee

$28.00

Black

XL Long Sleeve Tee

$28.00

Black

XS Long Sleeve Tee

$28.00

Black

Magnet

$1.00

Pin

$0.50

Pin, Magnet, and Sticker

$2.00

L T-Shirt

$24.00

M T-Shirt

$24.00

S T-Shirt

$24.00

XL T-Shirt

$24.00

XS T-Shirt

$24.00

Tote Bag

$26.00

Tumbler

$30.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

lunchonette

Location

246 Danforth St, Portland, ME 04102

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Uncharted Tea
orange starNo Reviews
662 Congress Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Boda
orange star4.7 • 728
671 Congress st Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
MiSen Noodle Bar - Portland - 630 Congress Street
orange starNo Reviews
630 Congress Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
The Holy Donut - Park Ave
orange star5.0 • 1,090
194 Park Ave Portland, ME 04102
View restaurantnext
Green Elephant - Portland, ME - NEW
orange starNo Reviews
608 Congress st Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Marcy's Diner
orange star4.4 • 1,922
47 Oak Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Portland

The Honey Paw
orange star4.8 • 3,034
78 Middle Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Portland Lobster Company - Portland Maine
orange star4.0 • 2,383
180 Commercial St Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Gilberts Chowder House - Portland
orange star4.0 • 2,319
92 Commercial St Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Kuno - 166 Cumberland Ave
orange star4.8 • 1,975
166 Cumberland Ave Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Marcy's Diner
orange star4.4 • 1,922
47 Oak Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
The Front Room - Restaurant & Bar - Munjoy Hill
orange star4.3 • 1,817
73 Congress Street Portland, ME 04101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
South Portland
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Westbrook
review star
Avg 3.2 (7 restaurants)
Scarborough
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Saco
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Biddeford
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Kennebunkport
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston