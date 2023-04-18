Luke's Lobster Portland Pier

Restaurant header imageView gallery

60 Portland Pier

Portland, ME 04101

Popular Items

Clam Chowder - Small
4oz Lobster Roll
Farm Burger

BEVS

NA Beverages

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Ginger Brew

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

APPS

Fried Clams - App

Fried Clams - App

$25.00

Served with house-made tartar and lemon.

Fried Haddock Bites

Fried Haddock Bites

$15.00

Served with house-made tartar and lemon.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Served with a spicy aioli.

Golden Calamari

Golden Calamari

$15.00

Certified sustainable squid breaded in rice flour and served with a sherry vinaigrette wash and infused golden raisins. Gluten-friendly.

Popcorn Chicken - App

Popcorn Chicken - App

$11.00

Served with buttermilk dressing and honey mustard.

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$16.00

Steamed in curry caldine sauce

Steamed Clams

Steamed Clams

$16.00

with butter, broth, and lemon

SOUPS/SALAD/SIDES

SOUPS

Clam Chowder - Small

Clam Chowder - Small

$10.00

Fresh wild clams simmered w/ clam broth, diced potato, & minced onion, finished with heavy cream. Served w/ oyster crackers.

Clam Chowder - Large

Clam Chowder - Large

$13.00

Fresh wild clams simmered w/ clam broth, diced potato, & minced onion, finished with heavy cream. Served w/ oyster crackers.

Lobster Bisque - Small

Lobster Bisque - Small

$12.00
Lobster Bisque - Large

Lobster Bisque - Large

$15.00

SALAD

Lighthouse Salad

Lighthouse Salad

$14.00

Locally-sourced vegetables and seasonal fennel w/ kelp buttermilk dressing

Winter Salad

Winter Salad

$16.00

Apple cider vinaigrette, apple slices, blue cheese crumbles, cranberries and sunflower seeds.

LH Salad - Side

LH Salad - Side

$7.00
Winter Salad - Side

Winter Salad - Side

$9.00

SIDES

Fries

Fries

$6.00
Slaw

Slaw

$4.00

Potato Chips

$3.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.00

Bread

$1.00

ROLLS/SANDWICHES

ROLLS

4oz Lobster Roll

4oz Lobster Roll

$25.00

1/4 lb chilled lobster knuckle & claw meat served in a buttered & toasted New England split-top bun with a swipe of mayo, drizzle of warm lemon butter, and our secret seasoning. Served with chips and a pickle.

6oz Lobster Roll

6oz Lobster Roll

$37.00

6oz chilled lobster knuckle & claw meat served in a buttered & toasted New England split-top bun with a swipe of mayo, drizzle of warm lemon butter, and our secret seasoning. Served with chips and a pickle.

4oz Crab Roll

4oz Crab Roll

$18.00

1/4 lb chilled Jonah crab meat served in a buttered & toasted New England split-top bun with a swipe of mayo, drizzle of warm lemon butter, and our secret seasoning. Served with chips and a pickle.

6oz Crab Roll

6oz Crab Roll

$25.00

6oz chilled Jonah crab meat served in a buttered & toasted New England split-top bun with a swipe of mayo, drizzle of warm lemon butter, and our secret seasoning. Served with chips and a pickle.

4oz Shrimp Roll

4oz Shrimp Roll

$15.00

1/4 lb chilled shrimp served in a buttered & toasted New England split-top bun with a swipe of mayo, drizzle of warm lemon butter, and our secret seasoning. Served with chips and a pickle.

6oz Shrimp Roll

6oz Shrimp Roll

$22.00

6oz chilled shrimp served in a buttered & toasted New England split-top bun with a swipe of mayo, drizzle of warm lemon butter, and our secret seasoning. Served with chips and a pickle.

Luke's Trio

Luke's Trio

$29.00

A taste of all three of the classic Luke's rolls: half a lobster roll, half a crab roll, half a shrimp roll. Served with chips and a pickle.

SPECIALTY ROLLS

4oz Spicy Honey Roll

4oz Spicy Honey Roll

$26.00

Our classic lobster roll topped with butter infused with Mike's Extra Hot Honey and a dash of Aleppo pepper flakes.

6oz Spicy Honey Roll

6oz Spicy Honey Roll

$38.00

Our classic lobster roll topped with butter infused with Mike's Extra Hot Honey and a dash of Aleppo pepper flakes.

4oz Truffle Roll

4oz Truffle Roll

$26.00

Our classic lobster roll topped with butter infused with white truffles from Northern Italy.

6oz Truffle Roll

6oz Truffle Roll

$38.00

Our classic lobster roll topped with butter infused with white truffles from Northern Italy.

4oz Warm Butter Roll

4oz Warm Butter Roll

$26.00

Warm lobster meat bathed in butter, with a hint of lemon

6oz Warm Butter Roll

6oz Warm Butter Roll

$38.00

Warm lobster meat bathed in butter, with a hint of lemon

Lobster Roll Flight

Lobster Roll Flight

$38.00

For a limited time, you can try a 2oz portion of EACH of Luke's delicious lobster roll options. That's a 2oz roll with classic lemon butter, a 2oz roll with white truffle butter and a 2oz roll of our Spicy Honey Butter. Don't miss it!

SANDWICH

Broiled Haddock Sandwich

$19.00

Broiled w/ lemon butter. Served w/ fries and a pickle.

Fried Haddock Sandwich

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$19.00

Lightly battered & fried. Served w/ fries and a pickle.

Lobster BLT

Lobster BLT

$19.00

Lobster on a toasted sesame bun w/ applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, served w/ fries

Sea Veggie Burger

Sea Veggie Burger

$17.00

A kelp-veggie burger w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, and spicy aioli

Farm Burger

Farm Burger

$17.00

Two 4-oz Pineland Farms (ME) local beef patties, Cabot cheddar (VT), Little Leaf Lettuce (MA), Backyard Farms tomato (ME), -add North Country bacon (NH).

Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$19.00
Crab Grilled Cheese

Crab Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

DIY

DIY Lobster

DIY Lobster

$46.00

Our DIY kits include all the ingredients to prepare two fresh Luke's rolls in the comfort of your home!

DIY Crab

$36.00

Our DIY kits include all the ingredients to prepare two fresh Luke's rolls in the comfort of your home!

DIY Shrimp

$30.00

Our DIY kits include all the ingredients to prepare two fresh Luke's rolls in the comfort of your home!

PLATTERS/SPECIALS

PLATTERS

Fried Haddock Platter

Fried Haddock Platter

$22.00

Beer-battered fresh Icelandic haddock served over fries w/slaw, house-made tartar, and lemon

Fried Scallop Platter

Fried Scallop Platter

$30.00

Fried day boat scallops w/ fries, slaw, house-made tartar

Fried Clam Platter

Fried Clam Platter

$35.00
Broiled Haddock Platter

Broiled Haddock Platter

$22.00

Fresh Icelandic haddock broiled simply w/ lemon butter, w/ summer salad, slaw, and lemon

Broiled Scallop Platter

$30.00

Broiled w/ slaw, side salad and kelp buttermilk dressing

Popcorn Chicken Platter

Popcorn Chicken Platter

$17.00

Served w/ fries, slaw, pickle, and honey mustard

Twin Lobster Dinner

Twin Lobster Dinner

$65.00

Two 1 lb lobster w/ choice of side

1.5# Shore Dinner

1.5# Shore Dinner

$65.00

1.5 lb steamed whole lobster, 1/2 lb steamed clams, grilled sourdough, choice of sides

1.5# Steamed Lobster Platter

1.5# Steamed Lobster Platter

$60.00

1.5 lb lobster w/ choice of sides

KIDS

Kids Burger

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00
Kids Popcorn Chicken

Kids Popcorn Chicken

$10.00
Kids Lobster Roll

Kids Lobster Roll

$15.00

Kids Haddock Bites

$12.00

DESSERT

Blueberry Pie

Blueberry Pie

$6.00

Ice Cream

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
