BETHANY BLUES BBQ PIT

From Dinosaur BBQ in Niagara Falls, New York to The Salt Lick in Driftwood, Texas, our owners have traveled the country. They’ve sampled every variety of barbecue and learned regional styles of slow smoking and the wood fire process. From Carolina-style barbecue to Texas-style beef brisket to our St. Louis ribs and our own “Delmarva-Q”— Why pick a favorite: you can have it all!
Our highly-skilled team of chefs, innovate new ways of blending southern tradition with beach flavors. You can count on favorites like hearty ribs, no-filler crab cakes , or a juicy burger. Can’t choose? Our Sunday Brunches are the ticket to a well-rounded view of the menu. We elevate barbecue to places you never anticipated.
Passionate about bourbon? Nothing goes together like bourbon and barbecue. Bethany Blues has over 120 whiskeys and over 50 of those are part of the private stash collection. Let us make a bourbon believer out of you!

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • GRILL

6 N PENNSYLVANIA AVE • $$

Avg 4.3 (1115 reviews)

Popular Items

Smoked Caprese Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, smoked tomato basil, smoked mozzarella, balsamic drizzle. Served with choice of two sides
Black & Blue Burger$18.00
House ground beef brisket burger, blue cheese, balsamic bacon jam, black garlic aioli
Crabcake Sandwich$21.00
Jumbo lump crabcake, sriracha remoulade, lettuce and tomato. Served with choice of two sides
Pepsi$2.50
16oz Fountain Beverage
Hickory Smoked Wings
Served with bleu cheese dressing, choice of sauce: buffalo sauce, old bay & butter, margarita lime, bbq mustard, or sauce of the night
Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi noodles served in a homemade cheese sauce. A FAN FAVORITE!
Blues Burger$16.00
Half pound angus beef patty, chargrilled, spicy bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, and bacon. Served with choice of two sides
Portobello Burger$12.00
Vegetarian - Marinated and grilled portobello mushroom, topped with sautéed onions and peppers, and served with a side of roasted red pepper aioli. Served with a choice of two sides
Raspberry Iced Tea$2.50
16oz Fountain Beverage
Pigs on the Wings
Center cut, hickory smoked, St. Louis ribs, tossed in buffalo sauce, served with blue cheese, celery and carrots
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

6 N PENNSYLVANIA AVE

Bethany Beach DE

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Parkway Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Baja Beach House Grill

No reviews yet

Created in 2002 by Restauranteur Rick Hundley, Baja Beach House Grill brings epic Fresh Mex and American fare to Bethany Beach, Delaware. The focus is on fresh ingredients prepared to order. The result is beautiful, fresh, great tasting food. Pair your entrée with one of many Mexican or Craft beers or a signature "Bajarita". Open for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner, Baja has something for everyone anytime of the day. Join us after a day on the beach for our legendary Happy Hour. 3pm to 6pm Daily, our Happy Hour offers great food and drink specials. Locals know it as the Best on the Beach! Need an espresso? We got ya! Our coffee bar, Baja Java, is open to make any specialty coffee drink you could imagine. Need a night in and don't feel like cooking? We're also experts at carry-out. Give us a call!

Mangos

No reviews yet

Mango’s strives to offer a dining experience that caters to everyone! We have a very family friendly menu, as well as many tropical inspired dishes that will whisk you away to your favorite tropical island. Whether it is lunch, dinner, happy hour, or a quick snack to keep the kids happy during those long summer vacation days…Mango’s has you covered.

Heidaway

No reviews yet

THE FRESHEST INGREDIENTS FOR COLORFUL, HEALTHY PLATES & CRAFT COCKTAILS

